Dr Rebecca Pinto: Scrolling towards a happy, healthy life

The physiotherapist, nutritionist and founder of the Ace Vitals brand has quickly amassed over 400,000 followers on Instagram as a wellness content creator.

Dr. Rebecca Pinto

By: Asjad Nazir

DR REBECCA PINTO recognised a shift towards wellness during the Covid lockdown and used her expertise to help others lead happier and healthier lives.

Her viral reels include one titled Is kissing better than walking on a treadmill? which amassed 33 million views. With her quirky videos, blending fun with health education, Pinto has helped turn mindless social media scrolling into something more beneficial.

Eastern Eye caught up with the all-round wellness expert to discuss her inspiring content creation journey and top health tips. She also spoke about the benefits of kissing, the role of vitamins in one’s hair colour and raising awareness about men’s health.

What connected you to health and nutrition?

I first got into nutrition because of my own health struggles. I weighed 98kg and realised that my health was deteriorating when I couldn’t even climb a flight of stairs. That was my wake-up call. I began studying nutrition and realised I could educate myself through courses, which is what initially connected me to health and nutrition.

What made you want to share your knowledge on good health as a content creator?

The lockdown was a major turning point. Many people couldn’t visit doctors due to Covid, so I started offering online consultations. It became clear there was a significant lack of awareness about health, so I decided to create videos. This not only helped spread knowledge, but also led to more consultations.

Which of your reels have been your favourite?

My earlier reels, where I blended fun with education, are my favourites. I enjoyed making them because they were unique and educated people while also entertaining them.

Where do you get your ideas from?

Everywhere – sometimes, I get them while driving or listening to a song, where the lyrics spark an idea. Often, I’m inspired by my patients’ experiences or conversations with friends. Ideas truly come from various sources.

Do you think people have become more aware of their health since the pandemic?

Absolutely. The pandemic has significantly increased health awareness. People are now more informed about the importance of sleep, diet and overall lifestyle than ever before.

What’s a top health tip you would give?

The importance of eight to nine hours of quality sleep is often underestimated. Good sleep solves most health issues and is crucial for overall well-being, yet many people don’t fully realise how truly vital and transformative it is.

How important is it to pay attention to food intake?

As you age, it becomes extremely important. When you’re young, your body can handle almost anything, but as you get older, your body starts to degenerate. Proper nutrition slows down this degeneration. Think of it like a car – when it’s new, it runs well no matter how you drive it, but as it ages, you need to take better care of it.

What are great superfoods?

There’s really no such thing as superfoods. Some foods are more nourishing than others, but the concept of a superfood is a myth. Take moringa, for example, it’s highly nutritious, but it’s not a cure-all. It’s currently trending, but it should be consumed in moderation.

What is a good mental health tip?

Again, sleep is crucial. Recent studies suggest that regardless of your natural sleep pattern, going to bed by 10-11pm and getting the majority of your sleep before midnight is highly beneficial for mental health. While meditation is important, sleeping on time can make a significant difference.

Your reels cover topics not normally discussed. Is it true that kissing and cuddling can promote good health?

Yes, they do. Kissing and cuddling promote the release of happy hormones and provide a sense of comfort and support, which contributes to better mental health and overall well-being.

You did a series of reels on men’s health. Do you think men pay less attention to their health and should that change?

I created the men’s health series because men often neglect their health. They tend to dismiss symptoms and avoid doctor visits, especially while focusing on their careers, putting their well-being at risk. Awareness about issues such as prostate cancer, mental health, and lifestyle diseases is still lacking. Men’s health is underrated, stigmatised, and needs much more attention, which is why I started that series to promote education and open conversations.

You did a reel about some foods preventing grey hair. Does that work?

Yes, food can prevent premature greying. While age and genetics are unavoidable factors, early greying results from stress, which depletes the levels of vitamins B12 and D. Ensuring these vitamins are maintained can delay greying.

However, greying due to age or heredity cannot be reversed, but food can help if the cause is stress or deficiency.

What inspires you?

The results of my work inspire me. Whether it’s a patient feeling better after physiotherapy, someone losing weight through my diet plans, or a reel gaining traction and shares – the positive impact and value of my work drive me to keep going.

Instagram.com: @dr.rebecca pinto.