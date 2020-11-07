5 Bollywood actors who draped a saree and ruled the silver screen

Murtuza Iqbal







Bollywood actors surely try to challenge themselves and do something new in their films. Experimenting with the looks is something that every actor wants to do, and a lot of actors have tried cross-dressing for their movies.

So, today, let’s look at the list of actors who draped a saree and ruled the silver screen…

Govinda (Aunty No.1)







Let’s start the list with Govinda. The actor played the titular role in the film Aunty No. 1 and nailed it. His antics made us laugh out loud and Govinda looked gorgeous in the saree. Also, we can’t forget his thumkas in the title song of the movie.

Ashutosh Rana (Sangharsh / Shabnam Mousi)







We can never forget Ashutosh Rana’s performance in Sangharsh. He was simply excellent in it and in a few scenes in the movie, the actor wore a saree. Well, later in the film Shabnam Mousi he mainly wore sarees and impressed one and all with his performance. However, the film didn’t receive a great response.

Kamal Haasan (Chachi 420)







This list would have been incomplete without Kamal Haasan. In the film Chachi 420, the actor wore a saree in more than 50 percent of the movie. He danced, he jumped, and even did an action sequence in a saree.

Ayushmann Khurrana (Dream Girl)

Ayushmann Khurrana simply nailed it in Dream Girl. He played the role of a guy who works in a love call center and talks to people in a girl’s voice. Well, thanks to the talent of speaking in a girl’s voice, the actor also plays Radha and Sita in stage plays. We got to see Ayushmann in a saree in the film quite a few times.

Akshay Kumar (Laxmii)

Last we have Akshay Kumar on the list. Well, Laxmii won’t release in theatres, and we will get to see on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar. However, the makers recently released a song titled Bambholle and Akshay has danced his heart out in it. He has worn a saree in it and has carried it brilliantly.





