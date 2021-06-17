£36mn-boost to 38 AI-projects to revolutionise NHS care

Representational image by iStock

By: PoojaShrivastava

AN artificial intelligence (AI) tool to help diagnose heart attacks, an algorithm to fast-track lung cancer detection and an app to help in anxiety and depression- these are among the 38 winner AI-projects that have been chosen to receive £36 million-boost by NHS AI Lab.

Announcing the winners of the second edition of ‘AI in Health and Care Award’, health and social care secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday (16) that AI has the potential to completely revolutionise every part of healthcare.

“The 38 projects we are backing reflect the UK’s trailblazing approach to innovation in the healthcare sector, and could help us take a leap forward in the quality of care and the speed of disease diagnosis and treatment in the NHS,” he said.

He further added that the tech sector in the UK has risen to challenge when confronted with the pandemic and “upended how we do things through innovations to support people to test from home, complete remote consultations and diagnose issues safely”.

‘AI in Health and Care Award’ aims for faster and more personalised diagnosis by accelerating the testing and implementation of AI in the NHS, leading to better treatments and timely intervention.

One of the chosen AI tools, Paige Prostate, is expected to give more information about prostate cancer, including detecting a tumour, its size and how severe it is, thus, enabling clinicians to make treatment more specific and targeted.

During the first round of the awards held in September last year, £50mn was given to 42 AI technologies, many of those had reportedly helped over 17,000 stroke patients and over 25,000 patients with diabetes or high blood pressure.

Sir Simon Stevens, chief executive of NHS England, said: “Through our NHS AI Lab we’re now backing a new generation of the groundbreaking but practical solutions to some of the biggest challenges in healthcare.”

“Precision cancer diagnosis, accurate surgery, and new ways of offering mental health support are just a few of the promising real-world patient benefits. Because as the NHS comes through the pandemic, rather than a return to old ways, we’re supercharging a more innovative future.”

Matthew Gould, chief executive of NHSX, said: “These trials are making the AI revolution a reality for patients. Thousands are already benefiting, from faster stroke treatment to ground-breaking home kidney testing.”

“Today’s award winners will push NHS AI into new areas like mental health. The possibilities are immense. This work will help ensure the NHS is a world leader in safe use of AI in health and care.”