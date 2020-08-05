26 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun: Madhuri Dixit shares a then and now picture with Salman Khan

Hum Aapke Hain Koun is undoubtedly one of the best family dramas we have seen on the big screen. The movie starred Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles and Mohnish Bahl and Renuka Shahane played pivotal roles in the movie.

Today, the film completes 26 years of its release and Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram to share a then and now picture with Salman. She captioned the picture as, “Then & now! Can’t believe it’s been #26YearsOfHAHK. Remembering the fun memories & hard work of the incredible team who left no stone unturned to perfect every single scene 🎥 Thanks to everyone for watching & enjoying the film even today. बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद और ढेर सारा प्यार 🙏💝”

The film was produced and directed by Sooraj Barjatya. Rajshri Films posted on Instagram, “A film known for its grandeur, depiction of love, family values and togetherness. A film that continues to rule a million hearts completes 26 years today. 🤗 Thank you for loving ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ unconditionally. And, we are assured that the love will continue to grow in leaps and bounds because ‘Hum Aapke Hain’.✨ #26YearsOfHumAapkeHainKoun #26yearsofHAHK @madhuridixitnene @beingsalmankhan @mohnish_bahl @renukash710 @anupampkher #AlokNath #ReemaLagoo.”

Well, Hum Aapke Hain Koun released 26 years ago, but people still love to watch when it airs on television. Even the new generation is quite fond of the movie.