21 Indian social media stars making a major impact

The top Indian social media stars who have gained a huge online following with their unique talent

Bhuvan Bam

By: Asjad Nazir

THE big social media take-over has triggered a trend in content creators drawing diverse audiences from around the world.

A major change in recent years has been the rise of online Indian talents making a mark with reels across meaningful, entertaining, taboo-busting, educational and inspiring fields. This has led to a new generation of stars offering unique forms of entertainment, enhancing conventional scrolling and attracting millions of viewers globally.

With that in mind, Eastern Eye identified 21 standout Indian content creators from various fields to follow online and explore what makes them special.

Simran Balar Jain: The taboo-busting creator was named Eastern Eye’s best content creator of 2023. She tackles topics such as sexual health, often overlooked within conservative Asian circles. Her entertaining reels challenge myths and provide the kind of education that was not available before, especially for younger audiences.

Instagram & YouTube: @simranbalarjain

Anushka Rathod: Amid the cost of living crisis, this former investment banker turned financial content creator provides practical advice on saving money and managing expenses. Anushka’s engaging videos offer finance hacks, scam alerts, and budgeting tips. The financial whizz has also published a unique book to further her mission. Instagram & YouTube: @anushkarathod98

Diksha Arora: This experienced coach and motivator shares employment tips, from CV writing to workplace rights. She has mentored thousands of students and now offers accessible advice through engaging content tailored to all career stages. Instagram: @ edu_dikshaarora & YouTube: @InterviewCoach

Kavya Karnatac: The content creator transforming the online landscape into a hub of information has gained immense popularity with her geography-focused reels, offering insights about various parts of India. In a remarkably short span, she has amassed more followers than the tourism ministry. Her ability to showcase the beauty of India has earned her recognition and accolades from government officials.

Instagram: @kk.create

Abhiraj Rajadhyaksha and Niyati Mavinkurve: This married couple, Abhi and Niyu, has created popular videos, including the viral 100 Reasons To Love India, which are positive, inspiring, informative, and thought-provoking. Their well-researched content spans various genres such as history, environment, sustainability, social commentary, and economics, connecting with millions of viewers. By offering more than just mindless scrolling, they blend education with entertainment in a way that resonates deeply with their audience.

Instagram & YouTube: @abhiandniyu

Madan Gowri: A prominent Tamil YouTuber and social media star, Madan Gowri has amassed millions of followers through his discussion-based videos. He covers a wide range of topics, including news stories, sharing his opinions alongside valuable information. With more than seven million subscribers and 2,500 videos, he stands out as one of YouTube’s most prolific content creators, engaging actively with his dedicated audience. Beyond video creation, he has expanded his influence with ventures like the multilingual app Kokru.

YouTube & Intagram: @MadanGowri

Ravi Bala Sharma: Among the many dancers on social media, none are quite like the talented 66-year-old known as ‘Dancing Dadi.’ With 630,000 Instagram followers, she captivates audiences through her performance-based videos. Beyond showcasing her dance skills, she serves as a powerful role model for older adults, proving that age is just a number. Her inspiring presence demonstrates that social media is not limited to younger generations.

Instagram: @ravi.bala.sharma

Roshni Devi: Another inspiring senior citizen is 69-year-old fitness enthusiast Roshni Devi, affectionately known as ‘Weight Lifter Mummy.’ She regularly shares videos of herself performing exercises ranging from difficult planks to lifting heavy weights at the gym. Her fitness videos are often accompanied by motivational tips, showing that there is no excuse to skip exercise for both mental and physical wellbeing. The fact that she trains alongside her son Ajay Sangwan adds a special touch to her content.

Instagram: @WeightLifterMummy

Jaydeep Gohil: Jaydeep Gohil, known as Hydroman, stands out as an online dancing star with a unique twist. After gaining recognition on India’s Got Talent, he has made a name for himself as an underwater dancer, showcasing his impressive skills through visually stunning performances. His captivating routines range from an upside-down Michael Jackson moonwalk to a Navaratri-inspired dance, capturing the imagination of audiences worldwide.

Instagram: @hydroman_333 & YouTube: @hydromanofficial9381

Niharika NM: There’s a reason why stars like Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and John Legend have collaborated with the young content creator. The Chennai-born content creator delivers entertaining reels filled with relatable comedy, earning her widespread recognition. Her popularity led to her selection as a global ambassador for YouTube’s Creators for Change initiative. Niharika has also used her platform to make a positive impact and lent her voice to the animated American sitcom Big Mouth.

Instagram: @niharika_nm & YouTube: @NiharikaNm

Sanjyot Keer: As cooking became a favourite pastime during lockdown, many turned to online platforms for inspiration, with Sanjyot Keer emerging as one of the most popular culinary experts. Through his Your Food Lab handle, Sanjyot has attracted millions of followers across social media, sharing healthy recipes, cooking tips, and food inspiration. A former producer for MasterChef India, he views cooking as a superpower and continues to soar in popularity with his engaging reels.

Instagram & YouTube: @YourFoodLab

Manoj Saru: Manoj Saru, a leading tech YouTuber from India, covers everything from the latest phones and tablets to smartwatches. Always up to date with the newest advancements, he provides followers with timely information on the fast-evolving world of gadgets. His easy-to-follow tutorials offer valuable insights, helping millions of followers and subscribers stay ahead in the tech space. For anyone feeling overwhelmed by technology, Manoj’s content serves as a reliable guide.

Instagram: @manojsaru & YouTube: @ManojSaruu

Malhar Kalambe: It’s no surprise that this young environmental activist was recognised with an award from prime minister Narendra Modi. Inspired by the leader’s initiative to clean the nation, Malhar has organised hundreds of clean-up drives, removing thousands of kilos of rubbish from Mumbai, including plastic waste. His efforts have attracted the participation of celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and Dia Mirza. Through his social media platforms, Malhar raises awareness about pollution and climate damage, inspiring other young people to create positive change.

Instagram: @kalambemalhar

Swati Jagdish: This qualified psychologist isn’t afraid to address difficult and taboo topics. She has transitioned from openly discussing these subjects to becoming an educator, providing essential information to audiences who may not encounter such discussions in their immediate surroundings. From sexual health and mental well-being to breastfeeding, parenting, and periods, Swati delivers knowledge in an easily digestible way. Her work plays a vital role in bringing these important conversations into the open.

Instagram: @mayas_amma

Vani Murthy: Vani Murthy, an elderly online star from Bengaluru, proves that social media isn’t just for the young. A founding member of the Solid Waste Management Roundtable (SWMRT), she uses her platform to advocate for low-waste and sustainable living. Her engaging content covers topics such as growing organic vegetables, gardening, water conservation, recycling, composting, and sustainable travel. Vani also shares delicious recipes and practical advice on leading a near-zero-waste lifestyle. Instagram: @wormrani

Priyanka Paul: This fearless artist, illustrator and writer demonstrates that impactful content doesn’t require elaborate videos or scenic locations. She addresses important topics head-on, using her unique artwork to offer sharp social commentary on Instagram. Through her creativity, she holds a mirror to society, providing fresh perspectives. In addition to her art, Priyanka actively promotes body positivity and boldly challenges the establishment, including high-profile celebrities. Her work is also available for purchase.

Instagram: @artwhoring

Mohammed Salman: This professional architect turned interior design expert has transformed his passion for living spaces into a captivating content creation journey. He shares advice on a range of topics, including space design, DIY projects, Vastu Shastra, furniture recommendations, and common home-design mistakes to avoid. His multi-faceted account also offers top cleaning tips, shopping ideas, and lists of reliable retailers, engaging more than 257,000 followers.

Instagram: @salmansurfs

Bhuvan Bam: Although he has more than 19 million followers on Instagram, this multi-talented personality is at his best on YouTube, where he entertains 26.5 million subscribers through comedy videos filmed on his phone. His channel, BB Ki Vines, is one of the most popular entertainment platforms created by an Indian on video-sharing sites. Bhuvan’s immense popularity has propelled him into the world of TV and web series, with notable projects like the Hotstar series Taaza Khabar, in which he plays the lead role.

Instagram: @bhuvan.bam22 & YouTube: @BBKiVines

Prajakta Koli: This multi-talented creator first found success through her comedy videos on YouTube, which now boasts 7.1 million subscribers. Her journey evolved with the launch of a talk show where she interviewed top Bollywood stars, including Aamir Khan, along with changemakers, comedians, and individuals involved in social work. Prajakta skillfully balances her diverse YouTube content with a flourishing acting career, including a lead role in the popular Netflix series Mismatched.

YouTube & Instagram: @MostlySane

Masoom Minawala Mehta: Among the first selfmade Instagram stars, Masoom Minawala Mehta stands out as one of the most forward-thinking fashion influencers. She regularly showcases top trends and style inspiration while also championing Indian design talent through her non-profit initiative supporting the fashion industry. Women’s empowerment is a key focus of her platform, making her influence extend beyond fashion. Unsurprisingly, her stylish content has attracted the attention of leading fashion brands.

Instagram & YouTube: @MasoomMinawala

Saloni Gaur: Saloni Gaur stands out among content creators with her prolific output of comedy sketches and impressions. Her endless stream of ideas has resulted in numerous hilarious videos, often taking direct jabs at Indian celebrities. Saloni’s ability to maintain a high standard across her reels has cemented her position as one of India’s top young comic talents in recent years. Her diverse content also features entertaining collaborations with her grandmother, further endearing her to audiences. Unsurprisingly, she enjoys a massive fan following.

Instagram & YouTube: @salonayyy