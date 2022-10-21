Netizens applaud Lara Dutta as she says menopause is not given importance in India

By: Mohnish Singh

Former Miss Universe and noted Bollywood actress Lara Dutta is currently trending on social media, and for all the right reasons. She recently graced an event aimed at raising awareness about menopause where she said that women in India particularly don’t have proper access to healthcare facilities, especially reproductive health.

The actress attended pharma company Abbott’s event to launch a campaign named ‘The Next Chapter’. Since it dealt with learning more about menopause and helping women manage their symptoms of the health condition, Dutta talked exclusively about the taboo topic.

She said in a statement, ‘Being on stage and listening to the panel of doctors has been an eye-opener for me as well. I know this even when I was a goodwill ambassador for the UN — that women’s health and wellness is barely discussed in the way that it should. In our country, unfortunately, the majority of women don’t even have access to proper physical and medical healthcare facilities to even reproductive health, forget about anything else.’

The actress added, ‘Menopause is so back on the burner as a priority that I think it is really fantastic that big Pharma companies like Abbott today are taking these initiatives and making information accessible. As we discussed today – it’s about the ‘Next Chapter’ and not the ‘Last Chapter’. Stories are what drives conversations – shows and movies on such topics should definitely be made’.

The actress also shared pictures from her the same event on her Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, “October is menopause month. A good moment to ask ourselves how much we really understand menopause…Many women face the ups and downs of this phase in their lives, feeling alone.”

On the work front, Lara Dutta was last seen in the streaming show Hiccups and Hookups.