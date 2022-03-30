Website Logo
  • Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

BANGLADESH

Bangladesh to hang four over atheist blogger’s murder

Bangladeshi activists hold the photos of activists, writers and bloggers (L-R) Niloy Neel, Humayun Azad, Ananta Bijoy Das, Avijit Roy, Faisal Arefin Dipan, Nazimuddin Samad, Ahmed Rajib Haider and Oyasiqur Rhaman) who were murdered by unidentified assassins in the last few years, in Dhaka on June 15, 2016. (STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

An anti-terror court in Bangladesh sentenced four people to death Wednesday for killing an atheist blogger seven years ago when the country saw a spate of murders of secular and gay activists by suspected Islamist extremists.

Ananta Bijoy Das, 33, whose writing was critical against Islam and other organised religions, was hacked to death by a group of masked men in front of his home in the northeastern city of Sylhet in May, 2015.

He was a regular writer for the Mukto-Mona blogsite, which was launched and moderated by Avijit Roy, a Bangladeshi-born US citizen who was hacked to death by Islamist extremists in the capital Dhaka in February the same year.

The special counter-terrorism Tribunal in Sylhet found four young men guilty of murdering Das, but acquitted a key Islamist suspect, prompting the family of the blogger to announce that they would appeal in a higher court.

Judge Nurul Amin Biplob said the four convicts were not connected with any Islamist extremist outfit, but he said Das was murdered because of his anti-religion, progressive and humanist writings, which “angered extremists”.

They killed him “in an effort to inject fear among similar scientific and progressive writers,” he said, according to a short verdict, a copy of which has been procured by AFP.

Das was among more than half dozen atheist bloggers, writers and gay rights activists killed by suspected Islamist extremists in a campaign between 2013 and 2016 which forced many secular bloggers and activists to flee the country.

A local Islamist group linked to the South Asia branch of Al-Qaeda initially claimed responsibility for most of the murders — a claim rejected by Bangladesh police.

Bangladesh has since launched a massive crackdown against the extremists, killing more than 100 suspected Islamist militants including their top leaders. Hundreds were detained.

Bangladesh is an officially secular country and more than 90 percent of its 169 million population are Muslims.

Death sentences are common in Bangladesh with more than 2,000 people currently on death row. All executions are carried out by hanging, a legacy of the British colonial era.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Bangladesh shuts largest private school in Rohingya camps
News
Bangladesh to ban ‘immoral character’ evidence in rape cases
News
Insurgents murdered Rohingya leader, Bangladesh police admit
News
Ukraine crisis: Bangladeshi sailor killed
News
Bangladeshi photojournalist appointed National Geographic Explorer at Large
News
US sanctions have stopped Bangladesh killings: rights activists
News
Bangladesh cricketer tried in rare adultery case
News
Bangladesh pair punished for not serving cake on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birthday
News
Rights groups, victims call UN to ban Bangladesh paramilitary force
HEADLINE STORY
Fire at Bangladesh Rohingya camp leaves thousands homeless
HEADLINE STORY
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi: prisoner of generals
News
Thousands of Rohingya shops demolished, Bangladesh confirms
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Bangladesh to hang four over atheist blogger’s murder
Bangladesh ready for South Africa challenge, says Mominul
Hasaranga shines as Bangalore edge Kolkata in IPL thriller
Barclays stock continues to slide after top investor offloads shares
India court bails students held for celebrating Pakistan cricket win
Sri Lanka faces 13-hour blackouts, hospitals stop surgery as crisis…