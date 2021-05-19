14-year-old rape victim slept with knife under her pillow

A sexually assaulted girl in Keighley slept with a knife under her pillow after been abused by seven men, a court heard.

At Bradford Crown Court, the seven have been arrested with 17 charges against them, which they deny.

The majority of the alleged offences took place at the girl’s home in Keighley between 2008 and 2009.

Six of the men are accused of rape, with the seventh charged with intentionally inciting a girl aged under 16 into sexual activity.

Opening the case for the prosecution, Kama Melly QC said the abuse often took place when the girl’s mother was out at work and she was “alone and unsupervised”.

She told the jury: “We say these men were aware of her situation being home alone, being vulnerable, and went on to use that to abuse her sexually.”

The court heard a significant part of the evidence will come from recorded police video interviews with the victim, who has a legal right to anonymity.

The prosecution said the abuse was “often fuelled” with alcohol and cannabis and sometimes “a degree of physical force” was used.

Melly continued: “She described how males came to her house, she often felt frightened and didn’t know how to stop them.

“She described how she had taken to sleeping with a knife under her pillow.”

The jury was told she was abused by one defendant in a bandstand at Cliffe Castle and in an alleyway near a train station.

“It’s easy to think the local authority, the police, her family failed [her], but this case is not about their roles, but the role of what we say were sexual predators. “Without support, supervision, feeling low, alone, she was not able to see, perhaps, the manipulation and exploitation that we say was taking place,” concluding her prosecution opening, Melly said:

The trial is expected to last six weeks.

Suhayl Hussain, 30, of Westview Drive, Keighley, accused of five counts of rape

Usman Sultan, 28, of Lawkholme Lane, Keighley, accused of four counts of rape

Kamran Hussain, 28, of Hawk Street, Keighley, accused of two counts of rape

Nazir Khan, 29, of no fixed address, accused of two counts of rape

Hasan Ali, 28, of Hollins Lane, Keighley, accused of two counts of rape

Razaq Ali, 27, of Hawk Street, Keighley, accused of one count of rape

Kasam Hussain, 30, of Lister Street, Keighley, accused of intentionally inciting a girl under the age of 16 into sexual activity