12 tricks to stick to your New Year’s resolutions and achieve your goals

A list of effective ways to help you stick to your positive plans

Building habits gradually can lead to sustainable, long-term change

Anjali Mehta
By Anjali MehtaFeb 03, 2025

WHETHER it’s eating healthier, exercising more, saving money, or any number of goals, millions of people around the world make ambitious New Year’s resolutions.

Yet, by February, most of these well-intentioned plans are abandoned. If that sounds familiar, don’t worry – remember that it’s never too late to turn things around or set new goals.

With that in mind, Eastern Eye has compiled a list of effective ways to help you stick to your positive plans.

Be realistic: While having a positive mindset is great, don’t be overly ambitious. Be specific and set achievable goals. For example, instead of aiming for a muscular physique right away, start by going to the gym three times a week or setting a daily step goal. Similarly, learn the basics of cooking before aspiring to become a master chef. Attainable goals are motivating and bring you closer to bigger achievements.

Build gradually: Avoid drastic overhauls. Start small and gradually build up in whatever you’re doing. Instead of eliminating all unhealthy snacks at once, phase them out. If your goal is to cut down on drinking or smoking, reduce it step by step. Likewise, see fitness as a journey – gradually build your stamina and strength. Consistent small steps lead to sustainable change.

Make a plan: A goal without a plan can feel like an unattainable wish. Break your resolution into smaller, manageable steps and set milestones. Write it down and tick off each step as you progress. For example, if your aim is to drink more water, create a daily chart with reminders. If you want to eat healthier, plan your meals in advance.

Make it enjoyable: Resolutions that feel like hard work are harder to stick with. Choose activities you enjoy, such as dancing, swimming, or playing sports, instead of forcing yourself to go to the gym. If your goal is to eat healthier, try experimenting with new recipes and enjoyable alternatives, like replacing chocolate with dried fruit. Want to read more? Start with a graphic novel or something light instead of heavy literature.

Be accountable: Accountability increases the likelihood of success. Join a support group, use an app to track progress, or team up with a gym buddy. Another option is creating a ‘commitment contract,’ where you forfeit something if you don’t meet your goals.

Embrace failure: Don’t let setbacks dishearten you. Use them as opportunities to learn and start again. Remember, no one is perfect, and stumbling blocks are part of the journey. Whether you skip a workout, overspend, or smoke, there’s always a chance to correct your path. Focus on progress, not perfection.

Visualise: Remind yourself regularly why you set a resolution and visualise achieving it. Create a vision board, write down your goals, or set daily reminders on your phone. Seeing your aspirations in front of you keeps you motivated and inspired.

Reward yourself: Celebrate small wins to maintain motivation. Reaching a milestone, like a month without smoking, deserves a reward. Keep a record of these achievements to remind yourself of your progress.

Positivity: A supportive environment helps you thrive. Surround yourself with people who encourage your growth. Follow inspiring social media accounts, listen to motivational podcasts, or join a community that shares your goals.

Get a mentor: If you’re struggling to achieve your goals alone, consider hiring a coach or joining a support group. A fitness trainer, nutritionist, or specialist in your area of in terest can provide expert advice, motivation, and accountability.

Eliminate distractions: Identify and remove obstacles that hinder your progress. This might include limiting time on social media or avoiding friends with habits you’re trying to quit. Reducing negativity and removing distractions from your environment will help you stay focused.

Self-compassion: Be kind to yourself throughout the process. Celebrate your progress instead of dwelling on what hasn’t been achieved. Practicing gratitude for small accomplishments boosts motivation and enhances overall well-being. This, along with the other steps, will help you create meaningful and lasting changes.

daily remindersexpert advicegratitude practicehealthier eatingnew year’s resolutions

© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc