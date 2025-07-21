Skip to content
 
10 surprisingly wholesome & uplifting movies you didn’t know you needed

When the world feels heavy, these stories remind you of the good.

10 surprisingly wholesome & uplifting movies

These are ten quietly brilliant films that find their way into your heart when you least expect it

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 21, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master's in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she's worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first "official" newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it's public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
There are days when the world feels like too much, when the news exhausts you, your phone screen drains you, and even your comfort show feels a little stale. On those days, you don’t need another gritty drama or clever twist ending. Sometimes you just need a goddam hug for your soul. You need warmth. You need to believe, for just two hours, that people are good, life can be beautiful, and even a CGI bear in prison can teach us something about humanity.

These ten films aren’t loud blockbusters or Oscar bait. Some flew under the radar. Some you may have skipped, thinking “not really my thing.” But all of them, in their own quiet and surprising way, are soul food.

Let’s dive into ten stories worth watching when you need a reminder that good still exists.

1.Paddington 2 (2017)

A bear goes to prison, and somehow, you come away feeling lighter. This charming sequel has no business being this heart-warming, but it absolutely is. Paddington lands in prison, and instead of breaking, his unwavering decency and perfect marmalade slowly turn hardened criminals into his biggest fans. It’s a film about decency that never feels preachy, just incredibly sincere. You’ll finish it wishing you were more like a polite bear in a blue coat.

2.The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

There’s nothing glossy about this story. It’s raw, grounded in real-life pain, and full of tiny humiliations that Will Smith’s character endures for the sake of his son. But underneath it all, there’s this thrum of hope that refuses to die. When things finally shift, when one small victory lands, it feels enormous. Not because it’s dramatic, but because it’s earned with every tear and scrap of dignity.

3.Sing Street (2016)

This isn’t just another coming-of-age flick. It’s messy, real, and brimming with that teenage desperation to make something, anything, out of your life. A boy forms a band to impress a girl, and what starts off as a bluff becomes something magical. There’s delight in the chaos, beauty in the lo-fi music videos, and joy in creating something yours against the gloom.

4.Hidden Figures (2016)

A maths-heavy NASA drama doesn’t sound like comfort viewing, but this film is pure inspiration. Three phenomenal Black women at NASA battle segregation and sexism with sheer, undeniable brainpower during the space race. The film shows Katherine Johnson demanding her place in the room where history’s made, and Dorothy Vaughan mastering an impossible computer; it's deeply moving to watch these women calmly walk into rooms that were never built for them and take up space anyway.

5.Up (2009)

Yes, the first ten minutes will break you. But stay. Because what follows is a strange and lovely journey about moving forward after loss. Carl Fredricksen is a grumpy old man carrying grief in the shape of a floating house, but by the end, he finds new purpose in a boy, a bird, and an unexpected friendship. It’s not just a story about letting go; it’s about choosing to live again.

6.Coco (2017)

A film about the afterlife that manages to feel more alive than most “real world” stories. Coco is drenched in colour, music, and emotion. It’s about legacy, memory, and what it means to be truly remembered. It celebrates family, not the perfect kind, but the messy, complicated kind we all have. And the ending hits with a quiet kind of grace that leaves you feeling full rather than hollow. And that final song to Mamá Coco was pure magic!

7.Wonder (2017)

Life’s tough when you look different. Auggie is a kid with facial differences just trying to be treated like everyone else. What unfolds is a surprisingly honest look at childhood, bullying, and the power of simple kindness. The film doesn’t sugarcoat the awkwardness of growing up; instead, it leans into it. But by the end, you’re left with this gentle feeling that the world could be better if more people just took a second to see others for who they are.

8.Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016)

This New Zealand gem starts as a quirky comedy and quietly becomes something deeper. A rebellious foster kid and his grumpy guardian end up on the run in the wilderness, bickering their way toward a weird, wonderful bond. It’s funny, yes, but it’s also tender, unexpectedly profound, and full of those little moments that sneak up and crack your heart open when you least expect it.

9.Chef (2014)

There’s no villain here. No dark twist. Just a chef who loses his job and starts over in a food truck with his kid. What follows is a road trip full of good food, good music, and the slow rebuilding of a broken bond. It’s a sizzling, feel-good feast about reclaiming your passion, the messy joy of creation, and the delight in little shared sandwiches on a sunlit afternoon.

10.Big (1988)

Tom Hanks is a grown man with the soul of a child, and somehow it never gets old. It’s not just about the wish; it’s about rediscovering the pure, uncomplicated glee of jumping on a trampoline, the thrill of a new toy, the magic of play. It reminds us that growing up doesn’t have to mean giving up wonder. It’s funny and silly, but underneath the laughter, there’s a real reminder: joy isn’t childish; it’s essential.

Not just “feel-good”—feel something

These movies aren't magic spells. They won't erase the news or pay your bills. But what they do is something quieter, maybe more important. They remind you. That stories can save you. That joy matters. That even in a world full of noise and cruelty, you can still find grace in a marmalade sandwich, a piano tune, a paper plane, or a single line of dialogue that says: “You’re not alone.”

They leave a little warmth behind. A little stubborn hope. A feeling that maybe, just maybe, things aren't entirely awful. And sometimes, that’s exactly the kind of escape you need, not from reality, but into the best parts of it. Go watch one. Feel a bit better. You deserve it.

