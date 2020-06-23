ZEE5 to premiere Prakash Jha’s Pareeksha: The Final Test

Homegrown OTT platform ZEE5 has acquired well-known filmmaker Prakash Jha’s next directorial offering Pareeksha: The Final Test which is set to be the latest Bollywood movie to get a direct-to-digital release. The film had earlier been screened at the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Featuring Priyanka Bose, Adil Hussain, Sanjay Suri, and Shubham Jha in important characters, Pareeksha: The Final Test is inspired by true events. It revolves around a poor rickshaw puller named Buchchi who dreams of giving his son a good education. It is based on the experiences of former DGP of Bihar, Abhayanand, and makes a sharp comment on the education system in India.

Sharing more details on the forthcoming film, National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Jha said, “Shri Abhayanand is an IPS officer and educationist who, while serving as the police chief in Bihar’s Naxal-infested areas, came across kids from those villages who were so bright with their native wisdom that they inspired him to begin coaching them to crack the IIT-JEE, the toughest exam which the young students must clear to be able to join one of the best educational institutes in the country. Their success had a great impact in the crime-infested badlands of Bihar and made a difference.”

He went on to add that ZEE5 will give him film the reach it deserves. “I felt compelled to tell this story and we have found a wonderful streaming partner in ZEE5, a platform which will give this subject the reach it deserves.”

Pareeksha: The Final Test will premiere on 27th June, 2020, on ZEE5.