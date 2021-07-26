ZEE5 signs Barun Sobti and Rinku Rajguru for new original film 200

ZEE5 Logo (Photo credit: ZEE5)

By: MohnishSingh

Leading streaming media platform ZEE5 has announced a new original film titled 200. Starring Barun Sobti, Rinku Rajguru, Amol Palekar, Sahil Khattar, Saloni Batra, Indraneil Sengupta and, Upendra Limaye in significant characters, the upcoming film is inspired by true events and chronicles injustice meted out to a group of Dalit women and the circumstances that led them to take a drastic step.

Yoodlee Films, the film production arm of Saregama, is bankrolling the project. Sarthak Dasgupta is attached to direct.

Set in the context of atrocities against women, 200 captures an incident where 200 women took law and justice into their own hands and lynched a gangster, robber, serial killer, serial rapist, in open court.

Commenting on the announcement, Nimisha Pandey, Head, Hindi Originals, ZEE5 India said, “ZEE5 has always believed in the power of content to bring about a positive change in the society. 200 is a powerful story and it is important that stories like these get a platform so that it reaches out to the world and brings to light the harsh realities that still exist. We are happy to collaborate with Saregama and Yoodlee Films and hope that this film reaches as many people as possible and leads to a necessary conversation.”

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vice-President, Films, Saregama says, “At the heart of 200 is a powerful story which is real and relevant and needs to be told. We have always strived to make films that have an urgency and message to society. Using a true incident as a backdrop, the film sheds light on the issues of casteism and examines the very nature of justice and oppression. The film raises more questions than it answers, and we hope it will spark a debate about these important issues.”

The film will premiere soon on ZEE5.