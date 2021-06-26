Website Logo
  Saturday, June 26, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 393,310
Total Cases 30,134,445
Today's Fatalities 1,329
Today's Cases 51,667
Entertainment

ZEE5 announces premiere date for Akshaye Khanna starrer State of Siege: Temple Attack

State of Siege: Temple Attack (Photo credit: ZEE5)

By: MohnishSingh

ZEE5, one of the leading streaming media platforms in the world, on Saturday announced the premiere date for one of its hugely anticipated films, State of Siege: Temple Attack, which follows their well-received streaming show State of Siege: 26/11.

Directed by Ken Ghosh, the film stars Akshaye Khanna in the lead role. The actor marks his digital debut with the high-profile film which will start streaming on July 9, 2021.

Apart from announcing the release date, the makers also unveiled the teaser of the film, which takes audiences through the journey of National Security Guard (NSG) commandoes as they foil a terror siege at a temple. The film is inspired by the 2002 Akshardham attack in Gujarat, India.

If the teaser is anything to go by, State of Siege: Temple Attack is going to offer loads of thrill, action, drama and suspense. The teaser starts with a voice-over of a terrorist who is willing to kill everyone for their mission. It shows how people were trapped by the terrorist and kept hostage while the NSG commandos took charge of the situation and saved lives.

Director Ken Ghosh said, “State of Siege: Temple Attack is not just a film, it is a tribute to the NSG commandos of India who are always ready to risk their lives to protect us. As a son of a naval officer, I have grown up in awe of our armed forces. In State of Siege: Temple Attack, we have tried our best to give a fitting tribute to our heroes and I cannot wait for the release of the film on ZEE5.”

State of Siege: Temple Attack is slated to premiere on 9th July on ZEE5. Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

