Zee Studios teams up with Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai for Raksha Bandhan

By Murtuza Iqbal

Last year, on the festival of Raksha Bandhan, Akshay Kumar had announced a film titled Raksha Bandhan which will be directed by Aanand L Rai. Today, it has been announced that Zee Studios has come on board to present the film.

The production house took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. They posted, “It’s a delight to collaborate on a film that celebrates the purest relationship! Thrilled to announce, we are now on board with #AlkaHiranandani and @aanandlrai on #RakshaBandhan A #ColourYellowProductions with #CapeOfGoodFilms, starring @akshaykumar and directed by @aanandlrai.”

While talking about this collaboration, Akshay Kumar stated, “Raksha Bandhan is a special film for all of us, rarely are such pure and simple films made. I am happy Zee is partnering with us on this one as I have always shared a good association with the entire team at Zee Studios – hoping that this only takes the relationship a notch higher. Can’t wait to begin filming for this one!”

Shariq Patel, CBO of Zee Studios added, “To be able to tell a story that is appealing, exhilarating and yet relatable is what we aim for and this film ticks all those boxes. We are pleased to collaborate with the megastar Akshay Kumar again after Good Newwz. His discipline and charisma bring a different unmatchable energy to the set. With Aanand L Rai helming the direction we are confident that the audience will love the film. This surely will be an exciting journey to look forward to.”

Well, Raksha Bandhan will be Rai and Kumar’s second film together. The two have also worked together in the upcoming film Atrangi Re which is slated to release in August this year.