ZEE Studios dismisses rumours of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai getting postponed

By: Mohnish Singh

There was a rumour floating about the social media and also within a section of the industry that Salman Khan’s hugely anticipated film Radhe: Your Most Wanted was set to move off to a later date, skipping its much-publicised release on May 13, on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

However, ZEE Studios has said that there is not a vestige of truth in the rumour and that the film will release on its scheduled date.

Shariq Patel, Chief Business Officer, ZEE Studios, told a publication, “The wait is almost over for Salman Khan’s fans and as promised, we are bringing Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on 13th May. We have been witnessing overwhelming engagement on social media ever since the announcement of the date. ‘Seeti Maar’ became an instant hit with the fastest 100 million views. It will be the first Bollywood movie to simultaneously release in multiple formats worldwide. With this step, we are setting a new precedent for the industry.”

Apart from Salman Khan, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff in important roles. The film is set to have a hybrid release, which means it will release in theatres as well as on Zee Plex as premium video on demand, and digitally through ZEE5.

An insider told the same publication, “There is no way Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai could have got postponed at this juncture. The advance booking has begun in the UAE already. Agreed that the situation is alarming in the country but then this is the time when we need a big-budget entertainer to distract us and give us reasons to smile and cheer. Also, many would not be able to go out and meet their friends and relatives on the occasion of Eid, for the second consecutive year. They will celebrate by watching Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with their families.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.