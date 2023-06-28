Website Logo
Zayn Malik wipes his Instagram feed ahead of new studio album

Zayn Malik (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Zayn Malik is gearing up for a fresh start. The former One Direction star, who released his third album, Nobody Is Listening, more than two years ago, has teased fans with a small teaser of his new studio album, after deleting all his previous social media posts on Instagram.

Hours after the 30-year-old singer blanked his Instagram account, it was announced that Malik has signed a new record deal with Mercury Records.

He has now added a brand-new profile picture and a teaser clip of his next music video wherein he can be seen with a helmet on whilst sitting on a motorbike and revving the engine.

The small teaser clip went viral on social media in absolutely no time and has amassed 16.3 million views and 2.2 million likes so far.

You can watch the teaser clip below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn)

Malik, who was previously signed to RCA Records, has reportedly made music that is a “major departure from the sound that defined his previous hits,” as per Billboard.

According to the portal, Malik’s new music will be released “very soon this summer”. Fans of the singer and songwriter were evidently excited as they started trending ‘Z4 IS COMING’ in the excitement of his fourth album.

Meanwhile, Tyler Arnold, president of Mercury Records said, “As soon as Zayn and I met, I knew we had to work together. I was blown away by the new music, but just as impressed by his vision, drive, and spirit.” He added, “We’ve got an incredible opportunity to tell the next chapter of his story together.”

More updates on the music video are expected to arrive soon. Stay tuned to this space for more updates and reveals.

Eastern Eye

