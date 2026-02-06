Zayn Malik sets out on largest solo tour of his career with 31 global shows

Highlights

Zayn Malik confirms a 31-date world tour following years of limited live performances



The tour follows the announcement of his fifth album, KONNAKOL





UK arena dates begin in Manchester and conclude at London’s The O2



A major touring milestone for Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik has unveiled plans for his largest solo tour to date, announcing a 31-show run across Europe and the Americas. The tour marks a significant moment for the singer, who has previously scaled back live appearances after speaking openly about experiencing extreme anxiety.

The announcement comes shortly after Malik revealed his fifth studio album, KONNAKOL, signalling a renewed chapter in his solo career.

UK dates kick off the global run

The tour will open in the UK, beginning at Manchester’s AO Arena on 12 May 2026. Malik will then perform in Glasgow and Birmingham before closing his European leg with a headline show at London’s The O2 on 23 May, timed ahead of the Spring Bank Holiday weekend.

Following the UK shows, Malik will take the tour to major cities across North America, South America and Mexico, including stops in Los Angeles, Mexico City and São Paulo. The tour is set to conclude on 20 November in Miami, Florida.

New album and single details

KONNAKOL is scheduled for release on 17 April 2026 and is available for pre-order. The album’s lead single, Die For Mem, is due to be released later this week, adding momentum to Malik’s return to the spotlight.

Ticket sales and presale access

Tickets for The Konnakol Tour will first be available through a presale for ZAYN VIP KEY members on Tuesday 10 February at 12pm. Existing members will receive a unique access code via the VIP Key app.

Further presales will take place throughout the week, with general ticket sales opening on Friday 13 February.

A return shaped by past challenges

Malik has been candid about the anxiety that has affected his ability to perform live since launching his solo career. In recent years, this led to the cancellation of several high-profile appearances, including withdrawing from the 2016 Capital Summertime Ball and calling off shows during his 2024 Stairway to the Sky tour.

At the time, Malik apologised directly to fans, citing vocal strain and the difficulty of performing without being at full strength.

UK tour dates