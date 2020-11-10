Zareen Khan launches her own website

Murtuza Iqbal







Zareen Khan has been away from Hindi films for quite some time. But, the actress is making a mark on social media and a few months ago, she even started her own YouTube channel.

Now, taking a step forward, to connect with her fans, Zareen has launched her own website named Happy Hippie Zareen (http://www.happyhippiezareen.com). The actress on her YouTube channel shared the video that how her digital PR team surprised her with the website.







While talking about the website, Zareen stated, “I’m really excited to introduce my first official website. It is registered by the name of ‘Happy Hippie Zareen’ as that’s what describes me the best. The website features my works, pictures, and all other facts that my fans wanted to know about me and it will also have first-hand information about all my future projects. I am looking forward to connecting with my fans from across the globe through the website.”

Zareen started her career opposite Salman Khan in 2010 release Veer. She later featured in successful films like Housefull 2 and Hate Story 3. Her last Bollywood film was 2018 release 1921.

She has a film titled Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele in her kitty and the movie has been getting a good response at the film festivals. Well, we are sure her fans are waiting to see her on the big screen soon.





