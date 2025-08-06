Zara ads ruled ‘irresponsible’ for showing models with protruding bones

Highlights:

Two Zara adverts banned for featuring models deemed “unhealthily thin”

ASA cited use of shadows and styling that made models appear gaunt

One image highlighted “protruding collarbones”; another made legs appear unusually thin

Zara removed the flagged images and said both models had medical certification

ASA also banned adverts from Marks & Spencer and Next earlier this year

Fashion retailer Zara has had two adverts banned by the UK’s advertising watchdog for portraying models who appeared “unhealthily thin”.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) ruled the adverts were “irresponsible” and said they must not appear again in their current form. Both images had appeared on Zara’s app and website as part of a carousel showcasing clothing both on and off models.

Zara has removed the images in question and said the models involved had received medical clearance confirming they were in good health at the time of the shoot.

What did the ASA find?

In one advert, which promoted a short dress, the ASA said shadows were used in a way that made the model’s legs appear “noticeably thin.” The watchdog also noted the positioning of the model’s upper arms and elbow joints gave an impression of being “out of proportion.”

The second banned advert was for a white shirt, where the model's pose and the shirt’s low neckline made her “protruding collarbones” a central visual element.

The ASA said the slicked-back hairstyle and lighting in both ads contributed to the models appearing “gaunt.”

Two other adverts investigated as part of the same inquiry were not banned. Zara confirmed it had voluntarily removed all the flagged images.

Zara's response

Zara said it did not receive any direct complaints and maintained that the images had not been heavily altered—only minor edits to lighting and colour were made.

The retailer added that it follows guidance from Fashioning a Healthy Future, a report issued by the UK Model Health Inquiry in 2007. Zara specifically cited compliance with recommendation three, which requires models to provide a medical certificate from a doctor experienced in recognising eating disorders.

A wider issue in fashion advertising

The ASA’s decision follows similar rulings earlier this year. In July, a Marks & Spencer advert was banned for portraying a model who appeared “unhealthily thin.” The regulator said the model’s pose, clothing choice, and the use of “large pointed shoes” exaggerated the slimness of her legs.

Next also had an advert banned earlier this year, involving a model wearing blue skinny jeans. The ASA criticised the use of camera angles that emphasised the thinness of the model’s legs and declared the advert “irresponsible.”

Next disagreed with the decision and said the model had a “healthy and toned physique,” despite being slim.

The debate around body image in advertising continues, with some consumers questioning why adverts featuring models who appear unhealthily overweight are not subject to the same scrutiny.