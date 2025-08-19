Zakir Khan makes history with Hindi comedy at Madison Square Garden as Hasan Minhaj hails milestone

Highlights:

• Zakir Khan becomes first Indian comedian to headline a Hindi stand-up show at Madison Square Garden

• Performed to a sold-out audience of 6,000 in New York City

• Hasan Minhaj praised the performance as a “historic night for comedy worldwide”

• Stars including Tabu, Vir Das and Arjun Kapoor congratulated him on social media

Zakir Khan has created history by headlining the first-ever Hindi stand-up comedy show at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Performing to a packed house of 6,000 fans, the Indore-born comic redefined the reach of Hindi comedy on the global stage. Fellow comedian Hasan Minhaj, who attended the show, called it a “historic night for comedy worldwide,” underlining the significance of the achievement.

Zakir Khan performing to a sold-out crowd of 6,000 at Madison Square Garden in New York Instagram/ hasanminhaj





Why is Zakir Khan’s Madison Square Garden show historic?

Madison Square Garden is one of the world’s most iconic venues, having hosted legends from The Beatles to Beyoncé. On 17 August 2025, Zakir Khan broke new ground by performing his set entirely in Hindi, a first in the arena’s history. The milestone wasn’t just a personal triumph but also cultural, as it introduced mainstream American audiences to Indian storytelling and humour in their original language.

The comedian, known for weaving poetry and shayari into his sets, received a standing ovation at the end of the performance. Ahead of the gig, his promotional poster lit up billboards at Times Square, marking how far Hindi stand-up has come from intimate clubs in India to global arenas.





What did Hasan Minhaj say about Zakir Khan’s show?

Hasan Minhaj, celebrated for his Netflix specials and political satire, shared pictures from the evening and praised Zakir for elevating the genre. He wrote: “A historic night for comedy around the world. Zakir Bhai combines storytelling and poetry in ways that take comedy to places I’ve never seen before. I also think my parents love him more than me (I’m okay with that).”

Minhaj later joined Zakir on stage, congratulating him in front of the roaring audience.





Which stars congratulated Zakir Khan?

The landmark moment drew applause from India’s entertainment industry and beyond. Tabu, Vir Das, Arjun Kapoor, Zareen Khan, Kritika Kamra, and Ahsaas Channa were among those who posted congratulatory messages. Actor Gajraj Rao, designer Manish Malhotra, entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath, and mentalist Suhani Shah also celebrated the achievement.

Vir Das, one of the pioneers of English-language Indian comedy, lauded Zakir’s feat, while Arjun Kapoor called it a “fantastic achievement making all of us proud.” Fellow comedians Munawar Faruqui, Harsh Gujral and Rahul Dua echoed the sentiment, showing how the entire comedy fraternity rallied behind him.





Instagram Comments Instagram Screengrab/zakirkhan_208





Who is Zakir Khan?

Born in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Zakir Khan first rose to prominence in 2012 after winning Comedy Central India’s Best Stand-Up. His “sakth launda” persona, rooted in the experiences of an everyday Indian, made him an instant favourite. Over the years, his specials Haq Se Single, Kaksha Gyarvi and Tathastu cemented his reputation as one of India’s leading comics.

He also created and starred in the Amazon Prime Video hit Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare, and judged the stand-up competition Comicstaan. With a diploma in sitar and a family background in music, his performances often combine humour, rhythm and poetry, a style that has helped him stand out globally.

Zakir Khan became the first Indian comedian to headline a Hindi stand-up show at the iconic arena Instagram /zakirkhan_208





What’s next for Zakir Khan?

The Madison Square Garden show was part of Zakir’s North American arena tour, produced by Outback Presents, with stops across the US and Canada. Earlier in the tour, he collaborated with celebrity chef Vikas Khanna for a cooking session in New York, adding another cultural crossover element to the journey.





For Zakir, the milestone was deeply personal. Speaking to Fox 5 before the show, he said: “Madison Square Garden was never part of the plan. It felt like a place for big movie stars, not for boys from Indore. But sometimes life goes beyond your dreams.”

With this landmark achievement, Zakir Khan has not only raised the profile of Hindi comedy internationally but also carved a path for more South Asian performers to bring their languages and stories to the world’s grandest stages.