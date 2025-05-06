Fans of Hindi-language stand-up are in for a treat this May as one of India’s most beloved comedians, Zakir Khan, brings his latest show, Papa Yaar, to the UK. Known for his razor-sharp wit, heartfelt storytelling, and signature poetic style, Zakir is all set to captivate audiences once again with a fresh blend of humor and emotion.

Papa Yaar is more than just a comedy performance—it's a reflection on personal relationships, identity, and life’s absurdities, delivered in Zakir’s unmistakable voice that has resonated with millions across the globe.

Tickets for all shows are available now at www.ticketmaster.co.uk. With limited dates and high demand, fans are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment.