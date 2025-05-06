Skip to content
Zakir Khan's Papa Yaar: A Must-See Comedy Show

Indian Stand-Up Star Set to Bring Laughter, Emotion and Poetic Storytelling to Manchester, London and Birmingham

Zakir Khan

Zakir Khan Returns to the UK with His New Show Papa Yaar

Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokMay 06, 2025
Nayana Ashok
Fans of Hindi-language stand-up are in for a treat this May as one of India’s most beloved comedians, Zakir Khan, brings his latest show, Papa Yaar, to the UK. Known for his razor-sharp wit, heartfelt storytelling, and signature poetic style, Zakir is all set to captivate audiences once again with a fresh blend of humor and emotion.

Papa Yaar is more than just a comedy performance—it's a reflection on personal relationships, identity, and life’s absurdities, delivered in Zakir’s unmistakable voice that has resonated with millions across the globe.

Tickets for all shows are available now at www.ticketmaster.co.uk. With limited dates and high demand, fans are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment.

Epic Bollywood party Summer Drop 2025

Get Ready for the Ultimate Summer Drop 2025 Kick-Off: Bollywood Night at Scala!

Ultimate Summer Drop 2025: Bollywood Night!

Get ready to turn up the heat in the city as SUMMER DROP 2025 presents Bollywood Night—one of London’s most anticipated music events. Taking place on Friday, 9 May, this high-energy party promises to light up Scala, a legendary venue in King’s Cross, with unforgettable music and vibrant cultural vibes.

Whether you’re a die-hard Bollywood fan or just looking for a fresh way to start the summer, this event offers something for everyone. Expect a night full of dancing, celebration, and cross-cultural connections—all powered by beats that span continents.

South Asian Community Gathering

Join the Conversation: South-Asian Community Gathering

Share your story in London

In the heart of London, a meaningful event is taking shape — one that promises to foster a sense of belonging and mutual understanding among South-Asian individuals navigating life in the UK. Connecting South-Asians is more than just a discussion; it’s a safe space where cultural experiences, generational stories, and shared identities come together in powerful conversation.

Set to take place on Saturday, 17 May at the Charing Cross Library, this confidential discussion-based gathering is designed to bring together members of the South-Asian community who often find themselves balancing traditional values with modern British life. Whether you’re a first-generation immigrant, a second-gen Brit, or someone who identifies with the South-Asian diaspora in any form, this event offers an inclusive platform for open dialogue and mutual support.

Thousand Splendid Suns play

A Thousand Splendid Suns: A Gripping Tale of Resilience and Sisterhood at Birmingham Repertory Theatre

Sisterhood & Resilience at Birmingham Rep

The Birmingham Repertory Theatre is currently hosting a powerful and emotionally charged stage adaptation of A Thousand Splendid Suns, running until Saturday, 3 May. Based on the bestselling novel by Khaled Hosseini, the play vividly brings to life the heart-wrenching story of two Afghan women, Mariam and Laila, whose lives become inextricably linked against the backdrop of war, oppression, and the rise of the Taliban.

Set in a war-torn Kabul, the production explores the harsh realities of life under a brutal regime, while offering a deeply moving portrayal of human endurance and the strength found in unexpected companionship. As political turmoil intensifies, Mariam and Laila—initially strangers—form a bond that transcends suffering and evolves into an unbreakable sisterhood.

Beginner’s Guide to Widowhood directed by acclaimed theatre-maker Omar Khan

A Raw and Intimate Performance in Nottingham

Widowhood Guide: One-Woman Show

This May, Nottingham Playhouse will host an emotionally gripping and thought-provoking one-woman show titled A Beginner’s Guide to Widowhood. Directed by acclaimed theatre-maker Omar Khan, the performance takes place on Thursday, 8 May, and promises to be a bold and intimate exploration of love, loss, and the silence surrounding death.

At the heart of the production is the personal and often overlooked journey of young widowed women. Through raw storytelling and poignant moments, the show opens a dialogue about the grief that follows loss, the social discomfort around discussing death, and the resilience of those left behind. The narrative challenges taboos and offers audiences a chance to reflect on the universal but rarely addressed experience of mourning.

Osman Mir

Osman Mir A Musical Fusion of East and West

Gujarat's Vibrant Spirit: Osman Mir at Southbank

London’s iconic Royal Festival Hall is set to come alive with the sounds of Gujarat on Saturday, 17 May, as celebrated folk singer Osman Mir joins forces with the Third Culture Collective in a unique musical experience. This unmissable performance, held at the Southbank Centre, will celebrate the rich tapestry of Gujarati folk traditions reimagined through the lens of a western classical orchestra.

Known for his powerful voice and deep-rooted connection to traditional Indian music, Osman Mir brings the soul of Gujarat to the global stage. From bhajans and garbas to poetic folk melodies, his artistry has won the hearts of audiences across the world. In this one-of-a-kind collaboration, he will perform with the Third Culture Collective – a group of boundary-pushing musicians who blend eastern and western musical influences to create something truly original.

