Zac Efron responds to plastic surgery rumours on his jaw and remarkable change in appearance

It was his mother who first told him about people talking about his appearance on social media.

Zac Efron (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

By: Mohnish Singh

Hollywood star Zac Efron has spoken up about speculations that he had plastic surgery on his jaw. Rumours of him going under the knife first emerged last April when he appeared in a clip promoting an Earth Day special with Bill Nye. Many alleged that the actor’s face looked noticeably different in the clip.

Efron, 34, has acknowledged that his face looked so swollen in April 2021 because it was. He has also revealed that his looks changed after, in November 2013, he fell over at his home and damaged the masseter muscles on the inside of his face and jaw then ‘compensated’ for his injury causing them to grow in size.

In a cover interview with Men’s Health published on Wednesday, September 7, the actor explained, “the masseters just grew,” referring to the facial muscles used for chewing. “They just got really, really big.”

It was his mother who first told him about people talking about his appearance on social media and about the speculation he had plastic surgery or undergone some cosmetic procedures.

Efron said that he generally tries to stay away from social media, “If I valued what other people thought of me to the extent that they may think I do, I definitely wouldn’t be able to do this work.”

During the interview, Efron also opened up about how the chiselled physique fans saw in 2017’s Baywatch is not attainable. “That Baywatch look I don’t know if that is really attainable. There is just too little water in the skin. Like, it is fake; it looks CGI’d. And that required Lasix, powerful diuretics, to achieve. So, I don’t need to do that. I much prefer to have an extra, you know, 2 to 3 per cent body fat,” he said.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.