YRF drawing up a special showreel to mark 50th anniversary?

No one can deny the fact that Yash Raj Films is one of the biggest production houses in India, which has been entertaining audiences for decades. The prestigious banner, instituted by the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra in 1970, has multiple successful titles to its credit, including Chandni (1989), Lamhe (1991), Darr (1993), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Dil Toh Pagal Hai (1997), and Mohabbatein (2000), to name a few.

The production giant is reportedly gearing up to showcase its new titles to mark the 50th anniversary of its launch. According to reports, the team at YRF is set to make an official announcement of its new titles very soon.

The production house is presently working on a series of high-profile films that star some of the biggest names from showbiz. Their much-talked-about film Pathan, which started rolling a couple of weeks ago, has Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham on its primary cast. Their next Tiger 3 marks the return of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as Tiger and Zoya respectively.







Spilling some more beans on the YRF Project 50, a trade source informs a publication, “A special showreel is being prepared for the big screen to celebrate the YRF films till date, and in the same showreel, announce their slate of upcoming films, which includes films with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ajay Devgn, and Vicky Kaushal, among others. It will be a grand video celebrating cinema, and some visuals from these forthcoming films are also expected.”

The source goes on to add, “Apart from the announcement of fresh films, one can expect an update on the existing films like Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Shamshera in the same showreel.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.











