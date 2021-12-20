Website Logo
  • Monday, December 20, 2021
Yasir Shah accused of helping friend abduct, molest and threaten girl

By: Sarwar Alam

Police have registered an FIR against Pakistan Test leg-spinner Yasir Shah and his friend on the allegations of kidnapping, molesting and threatening a girl.

The FIR was registered at the Shalimar police station in Lahore after the girl complained. The Pakistan cricketer is yet to respond on the issue.

In the FIR, the girl has alleged that Shah’s friend, kidnapped her on gunpoint, raped her, made videos of her and later made threats to her.

The girl has alleged that Shah helped his friend and later with Farhan threatened her that if she raised any voice they would release her videos.

According to the complaint filed with the police, the girl says when she contacted Shah on WhatsApp pleading for his help, he laughed at her and told her to keep quiet about the whole issue.

The girl also claims that when she went to the police Shah offered to give her a flat and monthly expenses for 18 years if she remained quiet.

Shah didn’t travel to Bangladesh for the recent Test series as he is nursing a finger injury.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

