Yash’s 'Toxic' set to break barriers with dual-language filmmaking and Hollywood-grade action

Eastern Eye caught up with the actor to discuss his journey, latest serial, future aspirations, inspirations, and experiences in Gujarati cinema.

What first connected you to acting?

Since childhood, I had a passion for watching films and TV serials, but I never imagined becoming an actor – I was actually preparing for the IAS exam. The turning point came in 2004 when I saw people queuing for auditions at Zee TV India’s Best Cinestar Ki Khoj. Inspired, I decided to give it a shot. I stood in line from 5am for the Ahmedabad round, and to my surprise, I won among 3,000 participants.

What was that experience like?

It changed my life overnight – suddenly, there were hoardings of me across Ahmedabad. Though I didn’t progress far in the Mumbai round, it motivated me to prove myself. That’s how my acting journey began, and I’ve been on this path for 15-16 years.

How do you reflect on your acting journey so far?

It’s been a journey filled with challenges, growth, and self-discovery. Acting demands constant perseverance, and every day, you have to prove yourself. There were moments when I thought of quitting, but Mumbai and divine blessings kept me going. Today, I look back with gratitude, knowing this is my purpose, and I cherish every moment.

Which character has been closest to your heart?

In my current show, my character has a mix of romance, fun, and innocence, and I’m really enjoying it. But my role in Yeh Hai Chahatein was special because it was my first double role, transitioning from a positive to a negative character. Playing Indra Dev in Sankat Mochan Hanuman was also a turning point – it helped me refine my Hindi and connect deeply with mythological storytelling.

What was it like working on TV drama Yeh Hai Chahatein?

It was an incredible experience. Initially, I joined for a short cameo, but the audience and team loved my character so much that I stayed until the show ended. Working with Balaji Telefilms, which has a rich legacy in TV, was a privilege. The writing and character arcs were fantastic, making the journey even more fulfilling.

Which project challenged you the most?

Every project has been a challenge because each role was new to me. Whether it was mythological, romantic, or comedic, every character pushed me to grow and experiment as an actor.

How has your experience been in Gujarati films?

Gujarati cinema has evolved significantly, with better storytelling and production quality. When I transitioned from TV to Gujarati films, I was fortunate to get good roles. Today, regional cinema has a global audience, and the focus is on content and execution. My film Kem Chho London was a memorable experience – I played a flirtatious, Casanovalike character, which was a fun departure from my TV roles.

A still from Tulsi – Hamari Badi Sayani

What has it been like joining Tulsi – Hamari Badi Sayani?

It’s been a wonderful experience. The cast and team are amazing – they welcomed me with open arms and even celebrated my birthday as if I had been there from the start. The atmosphere is warm, and I’m enjoying developing my character’s mannerisms and style to bring something unique to the role.

How do you approach a new character?

I delve into the character’s backstory, imagining how they would react in different situations. This helps me build a unique and natural portrayal. I also avoid watching too many similar roles in films or shows – I prefer to bring fresh, original perspectives to my characters.

What do you enjoy watching as an audience member?

I love light-hearted family dramas and comedies. The Kapil Sharma Show is one of my favourites because it teaches timing, humour, and spontaneity. Watching old episodes, especially those featuring my friend Ali Asgar, has been a learning experience.

Tell us something about you that not many people know.

I’m deeply connected to people in my life. I make it a point to wish more than 5,000 people a year on special occasions – birthdays, anniversaries, everything. Whether it’s a sweeper in my society or an old neighbour, I never forget small acts of kindness and always try to spread happiness.

Do you have a dream role?

I’d love to be part of iconic films like DDLJ or Hum Aapke Hain Koun, action-packed movies like Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, and grand films directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Playing such diverse roles is a dream.

What inspires you as an actor?

The ability to live many lives through acting is my biggest inspiration. I’m thankful to my parents for their support and to this craft for teaching me focus, observation, imagination, and presentation. These elements drive me to grow every day and give my best to the audience.

Instagram: @manasshah111