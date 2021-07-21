Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015

Entertainment

Yami Gautam opens up about keeping her wedding a low-key, private affair

Yami Gautam (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam on June 4 surprised her fans by announcing her wedding with filmmaker Aditya Dhar. The two tied the nuptial knot in a small, intimate ceremony that took place at Gautam’s hometown in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

Actors usually opt for grand weddings, which usually see the attendance of thousands of guests. But Gautam and Dhar kept their wedding a low-key affair, away from the glare of cameras.

Talking about her decision of choosing a simple wedding, Gautam tells an Indian publication, “The more I attended big weddings, I knew I did not want that. Of course, we do not know the meaning of marriage early on, but going by my understanding and experience of attending weddings, I was sure about what I did not want. I am fortunate that both Aditya and I shared this thought.”

The actress goes on to add that they both are averse to the wastage that happens in weddings. “We both are averse to the wastage that happens in weddings — food, flower decorations and so many other things. Also, it is so difficult to make everyone happy, so why not get married among those who actually care about you. The focus was solely on the ceremony and not us trying to please anyone,” she adds.

Last seen in Ginny Weds Sunny, Yami Gautam is looking forward to the release of her next film Bhoot Police. Also starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles, the horror-comedy is set for its direct-to-digital premiere on September 17 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Her other upcoming projects include Tushar Jalota’s Dasvi with Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur; Behzad Khambata’s A Thursday with Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia, and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s suspense thriller Lost with Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee, and Tushar Pandey.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Riz Ahmed’s sci-fi thriller Encounter heads to 46th Toronto International Film Festival
Entertainment
Rajinikanth resumes filming his next Annaatthe in Chennai
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone on what propelled her to go public with depression diagnosis
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh to reteam with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Baiju Bawra
Entertainment
Kriti Sanon on transformation for Mimi
Entertainment
Magic Singh takes his tricks to Wonderville
E-GUIDE
My Playlist – Umer Durrani
E-GUIDE
Atindra Sarvadikar: A voice steeped in classical music
Big Interview
Shruti Haasan: Fantastically fearless and fabulously multi-talented
Entertainment
Exclusive! Varun Sharma on Chutzpah: People are going to see me in a…
Entertainment
Jameela Jamil joins Marvel Cinematic Universe, to star in She-Hulk
Entertainment
Rohit Saraf: I’m thoroughly enjoying what I’m doing so I don’t think of…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Tanya Maniktala on Chutzpah, long distance relationship, life after A…
Varun Sharma on Chutzpah, shooting during the pandemic, Cirkus, Fukrey…
Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah to release on Amazon Prime Video on…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Riz Ahmed’s sci-fi thriller Encounter heads to 46th Toronto International…
Yami Gautam opens up about keeping her wedding a low-key,…
Rajinikanth resumes filming his next Annaatthe in Chennai
Deepika Padukone on what propelled her to go public with…
Ranveer Singh to reteam with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Baiju…
Kriti Sanon on transformation for Mimi