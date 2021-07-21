Yami Gautam opens up about keeping her wedding a low-key, private affair

Yami Gautam (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam on June 4 surprised her fans by announcing her wedding with filmmaker Aditya Dhar. The two tied the nuptial knot in a small, intimate ceremony that took place at Gautam’s hometown in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

Actors usually opt for grand weddings, which usually see the attendance of thousands of guests. But Gautam and Dhar kept their wedding a low-key affair, away from the glare of cameras.

Talking about her decision of choosing a simple wedding, Gautam tells an Indian publication, “The more I attended big weddings, I knew I did not want that. Of course, we do not know the meaning of marriage early on, but going by my understanding and experience of attending weddings, I was sure about what I did not want. I am fortunate that both Aditya and I shared this thought.”

The actress goes on to add that they both are averse to the wastage that happens in weddings. “We both are averse to the wastage that happens in weddings — food, flower decorations and so many other things. Also, it is so difficult to make everyone happy, so why not get married among those who actually care about you. The focus was solely on the ceremony and not us trying to please anyone,” she adds.

Last seen in Ginny Weds Sunny, Yami Gautam is looking forward to the release of her next film Bhoot Police. Also starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles, the horror-comedy is set for its direct-to-digital premiere on September 17 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Her other upcoming projects include Tushar Jalota’s Dasvi with Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur; Behzad Khambata’s A Thursday with Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia, and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s suspense thriller Lost with Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee, and Tushar Pandey.

