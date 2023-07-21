Website Logo
  • Friday, July 21, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

World’s most powerful passports: Singapore tops list, India ranks 81

The general trend over the history of the 18-year-old ranking has been towards greater travel freedom – (Representative Image Credit: Twitter)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

INDIAN passport holders can travel to 57 countries without a visa, a survey has shown, while Bangladesh permits its citizens access to 40 countries without a prior visa.

An index of 227 countries compiled by Henley & Partners showed Singapore topped the list as its nationals can visit 193 destinations visa-free, while Pakistanis had access to 33 countries with an on-arrival visa facility.

India was ranked 81st on the list, followed by Sri Lanka (96); Bangladesh (97) and Pakistan (100).

The UK was placed fourth on the index, with Britons having access to 188 countries visa-free.

In contrast, the US experienced a drop in their rankings, falling to the eighth place on the index. American passport holders have access to 184 visa-free destinations, compared to their previous standing as a leading country on the index.

Singapore now holds the top position in the list, boasting the most powerful passport in the world.

While Asian countries have traditionally dominated the rankings, there is a noticeable shift as Europe is making a comeback.

Germany, Italy, and Spain have risen to the second spot, providing visa-free access to 190 destinations for their citizens.

This pushed Japan, which had been at the forefront for the past five years, down to the third position, shared with South Korea, Austria, Finland, France, Luxembourg, and Sweden. Citizens of these countries enjoy access to 189 destinations without needing a prior visa.

The Henley Passport Index regularly updates its rankings based on International Air Transport Association (IATA) data to reflect changes in visa policies.

Over the years, there has been a significant increase in the average number of visa-free destinations available to travellers, nearly doubling from 58 in 2006 to 109 at present.

“The general trend over the history of the 18-year-old ranking has been towards greater travel freedom, with the average number of destinations travellers are able to access visa-free nearly doubling from 58 in 2006 to 109 in 2023,” a statement by Henley & Partners read.

There remains a significant gap in travel freedom between the top-ranked and bottom-ranked countries.

Nationals of conflict-ridden countries, including Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, possess the least travel privileges, with access to just 27, 29, and 30 destinations, respectively.

(With inputs from PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Accrington man jailed for dangerous driving that killed pregnant woman
UK
Dr Nik Kotecha OBE receives honorary doctorate from University of Leicester
UK
Millions to get enhanced flexibility at work with new measures
WORLD
WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case
News
Global Student Prize 2023 shortlist includes 5 Indian students
News
Respite for Sunak as Tories avert wipeout
INDIA
Manipur sexual assault: Four men may face death penalty
UK
UK bolsters police vetting after damaging scandals
News
Met chief ‘frustrated’ by government’s lack of urgency
News
Police vow reform with New Met for London
News
Police to use new index to catch criminals
News
Higher rates of ethnic minority stillbirths at Derby and Burton hospitals: Study
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW