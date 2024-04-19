World Liver Day 2024: Take care of liver health with these food items

During 2021 there were 10,501 premature deaths due to liver disease in England, a rate of 21.2 (20.8 to 21.6) per 100,000 population aged under 75. (Representative image: iStock)

By: Vibhuti Pathak

World Liver Day 2024 falls on Friday, April 19th. The European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) was established in 1966, commemorating the day of its establishment, in 2010, World Liver Day was celebrated for the first time.

The theme for this year’s World Liver Day is ‘Be Vigilant, Get Regular Liver Check-Ups and Prevent Fatty Liver Diseases.’ It emphasises the importance of taking preventive measures to maintain liver health.

The rise in liver disease-related deaths each year is attributed to a lack of awareness and preventive actions. By adopting a healthier lifestyle and diet, we can enhance liver function and reduce the risk of liver diseases.

Healthy practices such as getting enough sleep, managing stress through mindfulness, following a balanced diet, exercising regularly, and avoiding alcohol and tobacco can contribute to liver health and overall well-being.

World Liver Day is observed annually on April 19th to raise awareness about liver health and the prevention of liver-related diseases such as hepatitis, liver cirrhosis, fatty liver disease, and liver cancer.

Diet plays a crucial role in maintaining liver health, and making certain dietary changes can improve liver function and prevent liver diseases. Incorporating specific food into your diet can help support liver function and protect against liver diseases. Here are some foods known for their liver-boosting properties:

Green Tea

It is rich in catechins, powerful antioxidants that enhance liver function and lower the risk of liver diseases like fatty liver disease and liver cancer.

Ginger

Ginger has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that may reduce liver inflammation and guard against liver damage. It may also improve bile flow, supporting liver function.

Garlic

Contains allicin and selenium, which activate liver enzymes responsible for flushing out toxins. It also provides antioxidants that protect the liver from oxidative stress.

Turmeric

The active compound curcumin in turmeric has potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It can reduce liver inflammation and shield the liver from damage.

Berries

Berries, including blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries, are rich in antioxidants such as anthocyanins and vitamin C, which help reduce liver inflammation and oxidative stress.

Walnuts

A source of omega-3 fatty acids, walnuts have anti-inflammatory properties and may reduce liver inflammation. They also provide antioxidants like vitamin E and polyphenols.

Beetroot

Contains betaine, a compound that aids liver detoxification and decreases inflammation. Beetroot also offers antioxidants like betalains, which protect liver cells from damage.

Cruciferous Vegetables

Vegetables such as broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, and kale contain glucosinolates that support liver detoxification. They also offer essential nutrients and antioxidants that promote liver health.

Avocado

Avocado is a source of healthy fats, particularly monounsaturated fats, which may lower the risk of liver damage. It also contains antioxidants like glutathione, that aid in liver detoxification.

Fatty Fish

Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines provide omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory effects and can help reduce fat accumulation in the liver. They also offer protein and vitamin D.

These superfoods can be incorporated into a balanced diet to support liver health. It’s advisable to consult with a healthcare professional for personalised dietary advice, especially if you have pre-existing liver conditions.