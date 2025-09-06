Worcestershire’s Rehaan Edavalath signs new two-year deal

WORCESTERSHIRE batter Rehaan Edavalath has signed a new two-year contract, committing his future to New Road until the end of the 2027 season.

The 21-year-old, a product of the club’s academy, has steadily progressed through the county’s youth pathway to the senior side.

He made his first-class debut against Derbyshire in 2023, although that remains his only red-ball appearance so far. Edavalath has been more involved in white-ball cricket, featuring seven times in Worcestershire’s One-Day Cup campaign last summer.

While he has not played senior cricket this season, Edavalath has captained the second XI with distinction. He struck 110 not out against Leicestershire at Leicester and added half-centuries against Lancashire at Southport and Northamptonshire, showing consistent form across formats.

Speaking after signing his new deal, Edavalath said committing to Worcestershire was a proud moment in his career. “It’s always special playing for Worcestershire. I want to push on and keep developing, so to know I am here for the long term is incredibly special,” he said. “I want to keep learning, keep improving, and contribute to the team whenever I’m called upon.”

Head coach Alan Richardson praised both Edavalath’s performances and his leadership qualities. “Rehaan is a player we’ve been lucky enough to see progress through the ranks, who has excelled in the second XI in recent times and to captain them at such a young age is testament to his progress,” Richardson said.

“He’s shown a great deal of maturity and shown his skill in all formats, and we’re looking forward to seeing how he continues to develop. After such a bright start to his senior career and showing a lot of positive characteristics, there are some exciting times ahead of him.”

Edavalath’s commitment is seen as another positive step for Worcestershire, who continue to bring academy graduates into the senior squad. His new contract means he will remain at New Road for at least the next two seasons as he looks to build on his early promise.