Website Logo
  • Monday, August 23, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 434,756
Total Cases 32,449,306
Today's Fatalities 389
Today's Cases 25,072
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 434,756
Total Cases 32,449,306
Today's Fatalities 389
Today's Cases 25,072

CRICKET

Wood injury adds to England pace problems ahead of third Test

England bowler Mark Wood (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

Mark Wood has been ruled out of this week’s third Test with India dealing a blow to the hosts’ hopes of levelling the five-match series which the tourists lead 1-0.

The 31-year-old has a jarred right shoulder, a result of diving headlong into an advertising hoarding when saving a boundary on the fourth evening of the second Test at Lord’s.

Even though he bowled at speeds in excess of 93 mph (150 kph) on the last day of the second Test, which England lost, he has been judged not fit to take his place in the starting line-up for the game at Headingley, which gets underway on Wednesday.

“It is frustrating for Mark and for us as a side — he gives us a real point of difference,” said England captain Joe Root at his press conference on Monday.

The Durham paceman, whose career has been blighted by injuries, adds to the growing list of unavailable England seam bowlers.

Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Olly Stone and Chris Woakes are out due to injury whilst all-rounder Ben Stokes is unavailable owing to a mental health break.

“I really feel for all three of those guys,” Root said of Archer, Stone and Wood, who are all capable of bowling in excess of 90mph.

“There is no doubt that when all three of them are back and ready, they will do wonderful things for English cricket and have a big impact over a period of time.

“It is frustrating for them more than anyone else.”

Many felt Wood should have taken greater care in the field.

“It was madness,” said former England batsman Geoffrey Boycott in his column for the Daily Telegraph.

“Modern-day cricketers all dive athletically to save runs and the effort is commendable, but it is not worth the risk of injury to a leading bowler.”

– ‘Pressure situations’ –

Either Saqib Mahmood or Craig Overton — both of whom were already in the squad — could replace Wood in the starting XI.

Overton has won four caps to date whilst Mahmood has taken 14 wickets for England in seven one-day internationals.

Root though hinted 24-year-old Mahmood may be give his Test debut.

“Saqib could not be in a better place to potentially play Test cricket,” said Root.

“The opportunities he has taken this year when he has been given them has been exceptional.

“He has been a standout bowler.”

England go into the test against Virat Kohli’s team bidding not only to level the series but end a run of seven Tests without a victory.

Poor top order batting has played a major role in that unimpressive run with Root bearing the burden of making the runs.

Dawid Malan has been recalled to the squad — he has not played Test cricket since winning his 15th cap in August 2018 — and is likely to bat at three with Haseeb Hameed moving up to open alongside Rory Burns after Dom Sibley was dropped.

“Dawid would obviously offer us a lot of experience,” said Root.

“He has played a huge amount of international cricket now and dealt with pressure situations.

“He played in a massive series in Australia and was our leading run-scorer out there.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
India’s Rahane unfazed by criticism
Sports
Boucher apologises for racist behaviour during playing days
Sports
Sri Lanka series gives ‘perfect preparation’ for World Cup: South Africa skipper
Sports
Fawad takes Pakistan to commanding position against West Indies
Sports
Uncertainty, distress for Afghan cricketers after Taliban takeover
Sports
Bangalore coach Katich steps down, Hesson takes over for rest of IPL
Sports
Bangladesh confident of Tamim’s recovery before T20 World Cup
Sports
Afghan cricket team returns to training in Kabul
Sports
India’s Rahul tightens grip on opener’s role after chance
Sports
Babar, Fawad rescue Pakistan from horror start in second Test
HEADLINE STORY
Yorkshire apologise after investigation finds Rafiq was victim of ‘inappropriate behaviour’
Sports
Uncertainty hangs over New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
Raksha Bandhan Special With Actor Shagun Pandey & His Sister…
Lara Dutta on BellBottom, her transformation to play Indira Gandhi,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Javid announces crackdown on over-charging COVID travel test firms
Police kill militant group commander and deputy in Indian Kashmir
Wood injury adds to England pace problems ahead of third…
Ali Fazal to star in Vishal Bhardwaj’s next directorial
Vaani Kapoor: I have an exciting year to look forward…
Rajkumar Hirani completes script for his next starring Shah Rukh…