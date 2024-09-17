  • Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 to offer record £6.04 million prize money

The winning team of the tournament will receive £1.77 million, more than double the £757,500 awarded to Australia for their victory in the 2023 edition. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

THE WOMEN’s T20 World Cup, set to begin next month, will feature a record total prize pool of £6.04 million, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

This announcement was made on Tuesday.

The winning team of the tournament will receive £1.77 million, more than double the £757,500 awarded to Australia for their victory in the 2023 edition.

Earlier this year, India won £1.85 million for claiming the men’s T20 World Cup, which had a total prize pool of £8.52 million.

In a statement, the ICC said, “This move is in line with the ICC’s strategy to prioritise the women’s game and accelerate its growth by 2032.”

The ICC also confirmed that teams in women’s events will now receive equal prize money for the same finishing positions as men’s events, and for match wins at these events.

“The men’s T20 World Cup 2024 event prize money is only higher on account of 10 additional teams participating and 32 more matches played,” the statement added.

The runners-up in the women’s tournament will earn £885,000, and each of the 10 teams in the competition will be guaranteed £85,000.

The Women’s T20 World Cup, originally planned for Bangladesh, has been rescheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates from October 3 to 20, due to political unrest and violence in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from Reuters)

