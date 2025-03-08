Rokhsana Fiaz OBE: ‘Accelerate action’ for women’s equality

Rokhsana Fiaz OBE (Mayor of Newham, London): ‘Accelerate Action’ is the theme for International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025, as we once again mark the phenomenal tenacity of women and girls who show courageous actions in overcoming sexism and misogyny with bravery. Standing as a sisterhood in our schools, workplaces, and social spaces to celebrate IWD is vital.
It’s about basking in the energy and power of the collective and drawing inspiration from one another. ‘Accelerating Action’ remains necessary. All of us must do everything we can to ensure a more equal society for women and for the younger generations of women who look to us to break glass ceilings. Women must be represented at all levels, including the right to sit at the top table.
That’s why my actions as a female leader of colour, and as the mayor of Newham, are always about making sure the voices of women and girls are heard clearly. They must have opportunities to give voice to their power, potential, and aspirations. As we continue to challenge everyday sexism, there remains much to be done. That is why women like me – and girls like I used to be – have been part of important progressive social movements, both in this country and globally. Leading with courage to advance our right to be treated equally and challenge gender injustice remains critical to ensure that women and girls today have full access to all opportunities.
Here are 10 things to inspire and support you in taking action:
1. Have your authentic sense of direction – a noble cause, that thing you are willing to fight for.
2. Exude confidence by knowing yourself and staying humble and grounded. But that doesn’t mean you are a pushover.
3. Acknowledge your areas for learning and growth, and invest in yourself. 4. Be the individual with a growth mindset, constantly skilling up and remaining committed.
5. Shape-shift for impact. Think about which leadership style you need to deploy in different situations.
6. Build networks and craft your alliances, especially when considering your career trajectory. Deep and wide connections will open opportunities and support your progress greatly.
7. Be the woman or girl who sustains the sisterhood, cultivating a collaborative practice and culture.
8. Always be fearless and courageous, even when it feels scary.
9. Articulate what you need with clarity and confidence.
10.Check in with yourself and congratulate yourself for sticking with it.