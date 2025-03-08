Skip to content
Rokhsana Fiaz OBE: ‘Accelerate action’ for women’s equality

Rokhsana Fiaz OBE

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMar 08, 2025

Rokhsana Fiaz OBE (Mayor of Newham, London): ‘Accelerate Action’ is the theme for International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025, as we once again mark the phenomenal tenacity of women and girls who show courageous actions in overcoming sexism and misogyny with bravery. Standing as a sisterhood in our schools, workplaces, and social spaces to celebrate IWD is vital.

It’s about basking in the energy and power of the collective and drawing inspiration from one another. ‘Accelerating Action’ remains necessary. All of us must do everything we can to ensure a more equal society for women and for the younger generations of women who look to us to break glass ceilings. Women must be represented at all levels, including the right to sit at the top table.

That’s why my actions as a female leader of colour, and as the mayor of Newham, are always about making sure the voices of women and girls are heard clearly. They must have opportunities to give voice to their power, potential, and aspirations. As we continue to challenge everyday sexism, there remains much to be done. That is why women like me – and girls like I used to be – have been part of important progressive social movements, both in this country and globally. Leading with courage to advance our right to be treated equally and challenge gender injustice remains critical to ensure that women and girls today have full access to all opportunities.

Here are 10 things to inspire and support you in taking action:

1. Have your authentic sense of direction – a noble cause, that thing you are willing to fight for.

2. Exude confidence by knowing yourself and staying humble and grounded. But that doesn’t mean you are a pushover.

3. Acknowledge your areas for learning and growth, and invest in yourself. 4. Be the individual with a growth mindset, constantly skilling up and remaining committed.

5. Shape-shift for impact. Think about which leadership style you need to deploy in different situations.

6. Build networks and craft your alliances, especially when considering your career trajectory. Deep and wide connections will open opportunities and support your progress greatly.

7. Be the woman or girl who sustains the sisterhood, cultivating a collaborative practice and culture.

8. Always be fearless and courageous, even when it feels scary.

9. Articulate what you need with clarity and confidence.

10.Check in with yourself and congratulate yourself for sticking with it.

Lollapalooza India 2025

An unforgettable experience for music lovers

iStock

Lollapalooza India 2025: The ultimate music festival experience explained

Imagine a place where the air buzzes with electrifying music, the crowd pulses with energy, and the vibe is nothing short of magical. Now, picture this happening in the heart of India, with a lineup that blends global superstars and homegrown talent, all while championing sustainability and cultural diversity. Welcome to Lollapalooza India 2025, a festival that’s not just about music but also about creating unforgettable moments and setting new benchmarks for live events.

If you’re curious about what makes Lollapalooza India 2025 a must-attend event, buckle up. Here’s everything you need to know about this cultural extravaganza.

Women's day special: Inspiring voices share advice for the next generation

Women's day special: Inspiring voices share advice for the next generation

THE annual celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8 honours the achievements of women across all aspects of life, while also advocating for gender equality. With a long and powerful history of collective action, it has positively impacted the lives of women and girls globally.

Eastern Eye commemorates this important day by gathering inspiring women from around the world to offer key advice to girls and young women, who will shape the future. From politicians, activists, and humanitarians to icons, celebrities, artists, and leaders, they provide valuable insights that will guide the next generation and inspire individuals of all ages.

women solo travel

Travel solo safely while exploring new cultures

iStock

Top 10 solo travel destinations for women in 2025

In celebration of International Women's Day 2025, what better way to honour independence and self-discovery than by embarking on a solo adventure? Travelling alone as a woman can be an empowering and transformative experience, offering a perfect balance of serenity, adventure, and personal growth. Whether you're craving the tranquillity of nature or the thrill of an urban adventure, we've compiled a list of the top 10 destinations where women can travel solo safely while exploring new cultures, landscapes, and themselves.

1. Iceland: The land of fire and ice

Icelandic HighlandsiStocks

Asians mourn hotelier Joginder Sanger who supported Bhavan’s cultural role

Joginder Sanger (right, seated) with Lord Swraj Paul (left, seated) , his grandson Arush Paul and son Girish Sanger

Asians mourn hotelier Joginder Sanger who supported Bhavan’s cultural role

WARM tributes have been paid to the hotelier Joginder Sanger, long-time chairman and vice chairman of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, who died last Friday (28), aged 82.

The previous Saturday (22), Sanger and his son, Girish, had attended celebrations to mark Lord Swraj Paul’s 94th birthday at the Indian Gymkhana Club in west London.“He was a close friend for a long time – and a lovely human being,” Lord Paul told Eastern Eye.

global actors took on big roles in Indian films

When global stars meet Indian cinema – a crossover redefining storytelling on the big screen

Getty Images

Before Jerome Flynn, these global actors took on big roles in Indian films

Imagine sitting in a packed theatre, watching your favourite Indian movie unfold—when suddenly, a familiar face from Hollywood or a European blockbuster appears on screen. It’s a surreal moment, right? More like a fusion of worlds you never expected to collide.

Over the years, Indian cinema has welcomed international actors in ways that feel organic, exciting, and sometimes even ground-breaking. They’ve played ruthless villains, kind-hearted allies, and complex characters who stay with us long after the credits roll. With blockbusters like L2: Empuraan on the horizon, the line between Indian and global cinema is blurring faster than ever. The much-anticipated sequel to Lucifer has already created a buzz with the announcement of British actor Jerome Flynn, best known for Game of Thrones, joining the cast. His presence signals a grander international vision for Malayalam cinema, and if rumours about Rick Yune’s involvement turn out to be true, we might be in for a truly global spectacle.

