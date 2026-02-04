Women in tech face higher AI job risk as hiring systems shut them out

119,000 clerical roles, largely held by women, could be displaced over the next decade.

Rigid and automated CV screening is reportedly sidelining mid-career women.

Failure to fix the digital skills gap could cost the UK more than £10bn in growth.

Women working in tech and financial services could be at greater risk of losing their jobs to artificial intelligence and automation than their male colleagues, according to a report by the City of London Corporation. The findings suggest that experienced women are also being overlooked for digital roles because of what the report describes as rigid hiring processes.

The governing body of the Square Mile found that so-called “mid-career” women, those with at least five years’ experience, are being passed over for digital positions in sectors where they are already underrepresented. Automated and narrowly designed CV screening systems are reportedly failing to account for career breaks linked to caring responsibilities or alternative professional paths.

The report estimates that around 119,000 clerical roles in the tech and financial and professional services sectors could be displaced by automation over the next decade. These roles are predominantly carried out by women. If employers instead chose to reskill affected staff, companies could potentially avoid redundancy payments totalling up to £757m, the report found.

Automation risk meets hiring barriers

The report paints a picture of a double challenge. On one hand, clerical roles seen as vulnerable to automation are shrinking. On the other, women attempting to move into digital or technical positions are reportedly being filtered out before they even reach interview stage.

It found that upskilling staff and focusing on potential rather than past technical experience could help address both problems. Around 60,000 women in tech are estimated to leave their roles each year due to factors such as lack of career progression, limited recognition and inadequate pay.

At the same time, talent shortages persist. More than 12,000 digital vacancies in tech and financial and professional services went unfilled in 2024, according to the findings. Companies have attempted to tackle shortages by offering wages above the national average, but the report suggests higher pay alone will not resolve the issue.

A widening skills gap

The digital talent gap is forecast to continue until at least 2035. Under that scenario, the UK could miss out on more than £10bn in economic growth, the report warns.

Dame Susan Langley, Lord Mayor of the City of London, reportedly said: “By investing in people and supporting the development of digital skills within the workforce, employers can unlock enormous potential and build stronger, more resilient teams,” as quoted in a news report. She added that focusing on talent and adaptability would help ensure the UK remains competitive in digital innovation.

Concerns about AI-related job losses are not limited to women. A recent poll by recruitment company Randstad found that up to a quarter of UK workers fear their jobs could disappear within five years because of AI. Union leaders have reportedly urged companies to commit to investing in workforce skills and training.

For now, the report suggests the risk is unevenly distributed. Women in clerical and non-technical roles appear to be more exposed to automation, while barriers in hiring may be preventing them from transitioning into the very digital roles companies say they cannot fill.