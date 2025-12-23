Woman alleges she gave birth to Miley Cyrus at age 12 and plans new court case

Highlights:

Jaymee Lee says she is Miley Cyrus’s biological mother and wants a DNA test.

Courts have dismissed her lawsuits against Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus.

Billy Ray Cyrus has denied the claims, calling them false.

Lee says she plans to file a fresh case in California.

A woman claiming to be Miley Cyrus’s biological mother has spoken publicly as her legal battle against the singer’s parents continues to unravel. Jaymee Lee, 45, says she wants a DNA test to settle the matter, despite courts already dismissing her lawsuits and ordering her to pay legal costs.

Who is the woman claiming to be Miley Cyrus’s biological mother?

Jaymee Lee says she grew up in Ruidoso, New Mexico, and alleges she was sex trafficked as a child. She claims she became pregnant at the age of 12 and later gave birth to a child she believes is now Miley Cyrus.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Lee said she ran away several times during the pregnancy and tried to protect the baby. She also claimed she chose the name “Miley” while pregnant, linking it to the miles she travelled at the time.

The singer, however, was born Destiny Hope Cyrus. Miley Cyrus has previously said her stage name came from her childhood nickname “Smiley”, later shortened to Miley.

Why the Miley Cyrus biological mother claim has been rejected by courts

Lee has filed multiple lawsuits in state and federal courts against Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus. She accused them of breach of contract, fraud, emotional distress and interference with parental rights.

Those cases have been dismissed. In Tennessee, a judge rejected her request for a DNA test and later ordered her to pay about £5,900 in legal fees to Billy Ray Cyrus. His lawyers described the claims as false and absurd. After one dismissal, a statement said the court had thrown out the case with prejudice and awarded Billy Ray his legal costs.

What Jaymee Lee alleges happened after the pregnancy

Lee claims she approached several public figures while pregnant, including Julia Roberts, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, and Hillary Clinton, asking if they would adopt her baby. She says none agreed.

She also alleges she contacted Dolly Parton, who is now Miley Cyrus’s godmother, and that this led her to Billy Ray Cyrus. Lee claims there was an agreement for an open adoption, which she says was later ignored.

There is no independent evidence supporting these claims. Representatives for those named have not confirmed her account.

What happens next in the Miley Cyrus legal dispute?

Lee says she plans to file a new family court case in Malibu, California, where Miley Cyrus lives, to seek a DNA test. Courts have already denied similar requests. She says she does not want to disrupt Miley Cyrus’s life and is not seeking a parental role. Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus have not changed their position. For now, the lawsuits remain dismissed, and the courts have ruled in favour of the Cyrus family.