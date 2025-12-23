Skip to content
Woman alleges she gave birth to Miley Cyrus at age 12 and plans new court case

Jaymee Lee says the test would end the dispute as Billy Ray Cyrus rejects claims and judges award legal costs.

Woman alleges she gave birth to Miley Cyrus at age 12 and plans new court case

Jaymee Lee claims she is Miley Cyrus mother and seeks DNA test after dismissals

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja Pillai
Dec 23, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

A woman claiming to be Miley Cyrus’s biological mother has spoken publicly as her legal battle against the singer’s parents continues to unravel. Jaymee Lee, 45, says she wants a DNA test to settle the matter, despite courts already dismissing her lawsuits and ordering her to pay legal costs.

Jaymee Lee claims she is Miley Cyrus mother and seeks DNA test after dismissals Getty Images


Who is the woman claiming to be Miley Cyrus’s biological mother?

Jaymee Lee says she grew up in Ruidoso, New Mexico, and alleges she was sex trafficked as a child. She claims she became pregnant at the age of 12 and later gave birth to a child she believes is now Miley Cyrus.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Lee said she ran away several times during the pregnancy and tried to protect the baby. She also claimed she chose the name “Miley” while pregnant, linking it to the miles she travelled at the time.

The singer, however, was born Destiny Hope Cyrus. Miley Cyrus has previously said her stage name came from her childhood nickname “Smiley”, later shortened to Miley.

Singer Miley Cyrus and her mother Tish Cyrus arrive at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards held at Kodak Theatre on March 7, 2010 Getty Images


Why the Miley Cyrus biological mother claim has been rejected by courts

Lee has filed multiple lawsuits in state and federal courts against Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus. She accused them of breach of contract, fraud, emotional distress and interference with parental rights.

Those cases have been dismissed. In Tennessee, a judge rejected her request for a DNA test and later ordered her to pay about £5,900 in legal fees to Billy Ray Cyrus. His lawyers described the claims as false and absurd. After one dismissal, a statement said the court had thrown out the case with prejudice and awarded Billy Ray his legal costs.

Miley Cyrus biological mother lawsuit reignites as Jaymee Lee pushes for DNA proofGetty Images


What Jaymee Lee alleges happened after the pregnancy

Lee claims she approached several public figures while pregnant, including Julia Roberts, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, and Hillary Clinton, asking if they would adopt her baby. She says none agreed.

She also alleges she contacted Dolly Parton, who is now Miley Cyrus’s godmother, and that this led her to Billy Ray Cyrus. Lee claims there was an agreement for an open adoption, which she says was later ignored.

There is no independent evidence supporting these claims. Representatives for those named have not confirmed her account.

Miley Cyrus biological mother claimant pushes fresh DNA bid despite court dismissalsGetty Images


What happens next in the Miley Cyrus legal dispute?

Lee says she plans to file a new family court case in Malibu, California, where Miley Cyrus lives, to seek a DNA test. Courts have already denied similar requests. She says she does not want to disrupt Miley Cyrus’s life and is not seeking a parental role. Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus have not changed their position. For now, the lawsuits remain dismissed, and the courts have ruled in favour of the Cyrus family.

