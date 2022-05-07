Website Logo
  • Saturday, May 07, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

With Indian dishes at his heart, marine pilot wins MasterChef title

(Representational photo: Santhosh Varghese/iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A MARINE pilot, who loves to blend classic French food with Indian spices, is declared BBC One’s MasterChef 2022 Champion, becoming the 18th amateur cook to claim the title.

Eddie Scott, from Beverley in East Yorkshire, faced off strong competition in the final week from eventual runners up Pookie Tredell and Radha Kaushal-Bolland.

“It’s everything. My whole life I feel has been building up to this moment. I can’t believe I’m standing here as the MasterChef champion. It’s just been the most stressful and the most enjoyable! I feel like I’ve just discovered who I am as a cook. It’s the best feeling ever,” he said after he was declared the winner.

Scott’s love of cooking stems from a family passionate about food – from his mother’s baking skills to his father’s experimental dishes and his grandparents’ perfection of Punjabi classics – all inspiring him to learn more in the kitchen.

On his food style, he said: “I love to cook the Punjabi dishes I grew up eating with my family. But my real passion is the great Mughlai cuisine: the historic royal dishes of Old Delhi, Lucknow and Hyderabad. I so admire classic French and Indian cookery and like to create my own fusion of the two fascinating foodie cultures.”

His winning menu started with turbot, topped with caviar, tempura oyster, cucumber compressed in dill oil and a champagne beurre blanc.

The main course was a Hyderabadi Dum – a caraway and nigella seed pastry-topped chicken biryani, spiced basmati rice with crispy onions, chicken thigh cooked on the bone, all flavoured with saffron, Kashmiri chilli powder and cardamom, with cucumber raita.

To finish his menu, Scott served his take on the classic French dish, St Emilion au Chocolat – chocolate mousse with a prune purée centre, prunes soaked in Armagnac, almond frangipane, and an almond and Armagnac crème Chantilly.

“You are a born cook,” MasterChef judge Gregg Wallace told the winner.

Scott, who spent eight years as a navigation officer in the Merchant Navy travelling the world and has piloted ships on the Humber for the last five years, said he would love to own a restaurant.

“Everything in my life has been building up to doing something in food. It would be amazing to be able to cook in a top restaurant and with the most famous royal Awadhi chefs in Lucknow. It would also be exciting to write about food or even do some more TV. What I’d really love is to own my own restaurant – sharing my food memories and nostalgia.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Johnson loses ‘crown jewels’ in UK vote
UK
Why child victims of crime ‘need more real-life superheroes’
UK
‘Inheritance in a multigeneration household needs careful attention’
UK
Paul Kent explains Wodehouse’s ‘subversive’ appeal to Indians
UK
NHS rolls out arthritis drug Baricitinib to treat Covid
News
Southampton’s Kaur: Cost of living crisis, rise in crime were winning factors
UK
Merseyside police commissioner admits to ‘institutional racism’
News
Starmer faces police probe over lockdown gathering
UK
SDP win first council seat in Leeds for 34 years
News
TUC analysis: Unemployment rate widens between minority workers and white counterparts
UK
Prince Charles praises pharmacy sector’s work during pandemic
News
Ben Stokes to Bat at the No6 Position in the England Test Line-up
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Farhan Akhtar to appear in Marvel Studios’ first Muslim superhero…
With Indian dishes at his heart, marine pilot wins MasterChef…
Lords of Lockdown premieres at the New York Indian Film…
April Footfall improves, but remains below pre-pandemic levels
Johnson loses ‘crown jewels’ in UK vote
Vijay Varma thrilled to have played ‘an incredibly juicy’ role…