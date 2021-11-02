“Wishing everybody great luck,” says Aamir Khan as theatres in Maharashtra gear up for Diwali releases

Aamir Khan (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

After a long wait, theatres in the Indian state of Maharashtra finally resumed operations a couple of days ago. Within a few hours of cinemas reopening, a number of filmmakers announced the release dates for their upcoming films. As soon as theatres opened their gates to the public, several Bollywood and TV actors went to experience the unmatched magic of the silver screen again and expressed their excitement.

Superstar Aamir Khan said, “It is a matter of great happiness that the cinemas have finally opened in Maharashtra. All of us were waiting eagerly for this. There are a lot of big films lined up for release. Wishing everybody great luck.”

Popular TV actor Rithvik Dhanjani said, “What a beautiful feeling. I am completely overwhelmed. I still can’t process the fact that our cinemas have finally opened. We are back to normal. We can come back to the theatres and watch a movie. It’s an overwhelming feeling. I am so happy.”

Nandish Sandhu said, “It is a great experience to be back at the cinemas. We were all waiting to come back to the theatres. I have come back after 1.5 years. The experience has just been so wonderful. Sometimes we take it for granted. But we forget this whole experience of watching movies on the big screen is out of the world. And now after watching movies and shows at home on TV for a year and a half and now coming back to the theatres is a treat.”

Superstar Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi is going to be the first major Bollywood film to hit the marquee after the government of Maharashtra allowed resumptions of cinemas in the state. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and is set to arrive on November 5, 2021.

