Sinner digs deep to avoid first-round exit at Wimbledon

Highlights:

Sinner recovers from two sets to one down to win in five sets

Defending champion survives injury scare on Centre Court

Victory takes Sinner level with Nicola Pietrangeli on 94 Grand Slam wins

Second-round clash with Nuno Borges awaits

JANNIK SINNER 's Wimbledon title defence began with a comeback, an injury scare and a place in the second round after the world number one fought back to beat Miomir Kecmanovic in five sets on Centre Court on Monday.

The Italian recovered from two sets to one down to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-2, 6-3 in three hours and 30 minutes in his first competitive grass-court match of the season. The victory was his 94th at Grand Slam level, drawing him level with Nicola Pietrangeli for the most by an Italian, and set up a second-round meeting with Portugal's Nuno Borges.

Sinner came close to becoming only the third defending men's champion to lose in the Wimbledon first round before finding his way back into the match. The 24-year-old also won his first five-set match in his last six attempts after taking control of the final two sets.

The match brought another concern when Sinner slipped during the third set before later suffering an issue with his right foot that left blood on his white shoe. He continued without leaving the court and later said the problem was minor.

"First of all, thank you all for coming. It's such a huge honour to be the first player to come out here on Centre Court and start the tournament," Sinner said.

"It was a little tight in the beginning, I didn't play at my best but I tried to get into it. It was my first official match on grass which is also a very important factor.

"I'm happy I turned it around because the third set was a very tough one to swallow."

Sinner later dismissed fears over the injury.

"It seems much worse than it is. I'm actually surprised that they let me keep playing because my all white outfit turned into a little red," he said.

"It's just a nail. I didn't want to disturb Miomir either because we both had good rhythm. It was a great match from both so I didn't want to take any time (off court). It's all good."

He also said: "I'm good. It just seems much worse than it is. I'm actually very surprised that they let me keep playing because my all white outfit turned into a little red! It is just a nail."

"Coming back here as defending champion means a lot to me so I'm very happy to have won my first match."

He may have lost, but Miomir Kecmanovic gave Centre Court plenty to shout about 👏



Play of the Day, presented by Barclays pic.twitter.com/BTO6QxytLf

— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2026

Sinner is seeking a fifth Grand Slam title and a second Wimbledon crown after winning at the All England Club last year. He has not reached a Grand Slam final this season after his French Open campaign ended in the second round, where he lost to Juan Manuel Cerundolo after leading by two sets.

With Carlos Alcaraz still sidelined by the wrist injury he suffered in Barcelona in April, seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic remains one of Sinner's main rivals for the title.

Djokovic opened his campaign against China's Wu Yibing as he chased a record 25th Grand Slam singles title. The 39-year-old said Serena Williams had inspired him after returning to tennis at the age of 44.

"I told her that whatever happens, what she's doing is truly inspirational for me personally, I'm sure for millions around the world," Djokovic said.

The women's draw also produced an early surprise as French Open finalist Maja Chwalinska exited in the first round. The Polish 20th seed, beaten by Mirra Andreeva in the French Open final, took the opening set against Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew before the world number 164 came back to win 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 after Chwalinska suffered an injury on match point.

Naomi Osaka also drew attention before her opening-round victory over France's Elsa Jacquemot. The four-time Grand Slam champion arrived on Court Three in a kimono-inspired ceremonial dress decorated with embroidered cranes and cherry blossom while complying with Wimbledon's all-white dress code.

Elsewhere, Norway's 11th seed Casper Ruud, a three-time Grand Slam finalist, lost 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (9/7) to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz.

Russia's 12th seed Andrey Rublev was also knocked out, losing to compatriot Roman Safiullin in a five-set contest that was decided by a final-set tie-break.

American fourth seed Jessica Pegula beat Darja Vidmanova 7-5, 6-3, while women's world number one Aryna Sabalenka was due to face Serbia's Teodora Kostovic later on Monday.