Modi offers support after earthquakes shatter parts of Venezuela

Highlights

Two powerful earthquakes struck off Venezuela’s coast

Airports and infrastructure damaged, complicating rescue operations

India among several countries offering assistance and support

International aid mobilises as rescue efforts continue in Venezuela

INDIA's prime minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (25) said India was ready to extend all possible assistance to Venezuela after two powerful earthquakes killed at least 164 people and injured more than 970, with rescue operations continuing in severely damaged coastal regions.

The earthquakes, measuring magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 according to the United States Geological Survey, struck off Venezuela’s northern coast on Wednesday (24) evening.

Entire residential blocks collapsed in parts of La Guaira and surrounding areas, while the international airport near Caracas was shut after sustaining serious structural damage. Emergency teams are still searching for survivors trapped under rubble.

Expressing condolences, Modi said, “Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the severe earthquakes in Venezuela. On behalf of the people of India, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Venezuela, especially to the families who have lost their loved ones,”

“We pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and stand in solidarity with all those affected during this difficult time.”

He added a direct assurance of support: “India stands ready to extend all possible assistance.”

International rescue efforts

International rescue and relief efforts began to gather pace, with teams from several countries moving towards affected zones. Venezuela has also reported coordination with international agencies as authorities attempt to stabilise the situation and locate survivors still believed to be trapped in collapsed buildings.

People search for survivors while others try to salvage belongings in a collapsed building following an earthquake in Catia La Mar, La Guaira state, some 30km north-west of Caracas, on June 25, 2026. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP via Getty Images)

The updated casualty figures mark a sharp rise from initial reports of 32 dead, with officials confirming widespread destruction across multiple states, particularly in La Guaira, north of Caracas, where entire apartment buildings have been reduced to rubble. Power outages, gas shut-offs and damaged infrastructure have further complicated rescue work.

Residents described chaotic scenes as the tremors struck. Many fled into the streets as buildings shook violently, while others returned hours later to search for missing relatives. In some coastal areas, emergency services have struggled to reach collapsed structures due to blocked roads and unstable debris.

The earthquakes are among the strongest to hit Venezuela in recent history, and officials have warned that the toll could rise further as rescue operations continue. The country’s leadership has deployed military and emergency response units.

Humanitarian agencies have also warned of urgent needs for shelter, medical aid and basic services in the worst-affected regions.

As rescue teams continue working against time, officials say the priority remains locating survivors and preventing further casualties in structurally unstable areas. The full scale of the disaster is still emerging as communication lines remain disrupted in several districts.

(with inputs from agencies)