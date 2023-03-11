Website Logo
  • Saturday, March 11, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

William and Kate visit Muslim centre, commend ‘amazing’ community fundraising efforts

The community raised £30,000 for families left homeless after the February 6 earthquake in Turkey and Syria

Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales (2nd L) and Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales (2nd R) speak to members of the community as they visit the Hayes Muslim Centre, in Hayes, Greater London, March 9, 2023 to thank those involved in the aid effort and fundraising to help communities affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. (AFP)

By: ASJAD NAZIR

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited a Muslim community centre on Thursday (09) to thank the “amazing” volunteers involved in aid and fundraising for survivors of the February 6 earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Prince William and Kate, who wore an Alexander McQueen black pleated dress and a black and white headscarf, met members of the Hayes Muslim Centre in West London and heard harrowing stories from aid workers who recently returned from the disaster zone.

The community raised £30,000 for families left homeless after the earthquakes, and according to the lead fundraiser Zia Rehman, they broke their own 30-year fundraising record.

He said, “Within two hours we were able to raise £18,000.”

He added, “Normally it is anything between £10,000 and £12,000. But this time the community came forward amazingly. Altogether we have raised £30,000 for Turkey and Syria.”

Impressed by their efforts, Prince William jokingly expressed interest in recruiting the volunteers himself, saying to Rehman, “It is amazing. About £100 million has been raised in the first two weeks.”

William further asked, “When you do this community fundraising, what are you saying to the community? A lot of people have got relatives in some of these areas?”

In response to the Prince’s question, Rehman explained that their community is diverse and that their fundraising efforts are not limited to Muslims. He stated, “When we have a cause, the community comes forward regardless of their religion.”

It is a testament to the strength of the community when people come together and support each other, the Princess remarked.

During their visit to the community centre, the couple also had a light-hearted moment when they participated in making origami cranes with two schoolgirls who had raised funds for the appeal.

Dila Haya, 14, and Lina Alkutubi, 15, created 700 cranes, which are a symbol of hope, as part of a £10,000 fundraising effort by Waldegrave School in Twickenham.

During the activity, the royals were guided by the schoolgirls as they folded the paper birds.

Dila told the Prince and Princess, “It is really important to fold cranes together, because it means that the more people fold one crane together the more power they have.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Pakistani migrants play deadly ‘game’ chasing future abroad
News
Nirav Modi claims he has no funds to pay UK court fines
News
Survey finds number of NHS staff who wants to leave reaches five-year high
UK
Sunak, Macron agree new deal to stop illegal cross-Channel migration
HEADLINE STORY
What Xi Jinping’s third term as Chinese president means
News
Rajesh Agrawal leads London trade mission to India
News
India, Australia pledge to strengthen defence ties
US
Nikki Haley calls Biden ‘ultimate socialist’, his budget a ‘disaster’
HEADLINE STORY
UK announces £5m package for Rohingya refugees
US
Should posts containing the word ‘shaheed’ be taken down? Meta’s board to review
News
Now, Toronto school board recognises caste discrimination
News
‘We’ve had enough’: Britain’s junior doctors prepare to strike from March 13
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW