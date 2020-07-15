Will The Girl On The Train remake get a direct-to-digital release? Here’s what Avinash Tiwary has to say

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/BBsbnJz-olQ" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

From the past few months, theatres have been shut and it is not yet known when they will reopen. So, many filmmakers are planning a direct-to-digital release for their movies. We have already seen Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo on Amazon Prime, and in the coming weeks, we will get to see Dil Bechara, Shakuntala Devi, Virgin Bhanupriya, Lootcase, and many other films on an OTT platform.

Well, there were reports that the Hindi remake of Hollywood film The Girl On The Train will also get a direct-to-digital release. The film stars Parineeti Chopra, Kirti Kulhari, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Avinash Tiwary.

We recently interacted with Avinash and asked him if he has an update about the film getting a direct-to-digital release. To which the actor said, “I want to know who is giving you these updates because I don’t have any update about this. I happen to speak to my director just a few days back and I told him ‘film toh dikhade’ because it was supposed to release on 8th May, and he was like ‘kaise dikhado, everything is shut’. I happened to ask him if anything is planned for an OTT release and he said he has no idea as well that’s a decision to be taken by the producers.”

“Reliance (Entertainment) is the producer of the film. They have other two big films coming up Sooryavanshi and 83, and The Girl On The Train is the third one to come this year. I would like that the film comes to the cinema halls. So, fingers crossed, let’s hope that happens,” Avinash added.

The Girl On The Train remake is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta who has earlier helmed films like Michael and TE3N.