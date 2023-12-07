Website Logo
  Thursday, December 07, 2023
'Will always champion Indian designer on international platforms' : Sonam 

Sonam was recently seen in the film Blind directed by Shome Makhija.

Sonam Kapoor (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Sonam Kapoor has undoubtedly taken Indian fashion on a global platform. She was one of the first Indian celebrities to wear Indian designers at major global events.

Revealing her reason to go local at such events, Sonam said, “For me, I remember it was my first Cannes appearance. I was working with an international brand and they were taking me to Cannes. I have known Masaba since we were kids, we were in kathak class together. But my sister Rhea and I discussed and we were like ‘we should wear an Indian designer on a global platform’ and we wanted to wear a designer who was young and someone who represented the modern and young India.”

She added, “I remember, I wore her (Masaba) saree, and at that time, I draped the saree myself. We had one make-up artist that was being shared by all young girls representing the global brand that I was endorsing. I remember going there and suddenly there was this one photographer who came and took a picture of me and the next thing I knew was that I was on the cover of a leading fashion magazine in America!”

Sonam further says, “I cannot tell you how excited Masaba was! But what was very exciting for me was the fact that I was 23 years old, that an Indian designer featured on a global magazine, and I felt very proud of it as an Indian! After that time, Rhea and I decided that every time there is an international platform, we will always champion an Indian designer, and we have done that.”

On the work front, Sonam was recently seen in the film Blind directed by Shome Makhija, and also starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles.

The film marked Sonam’s return to acting after a maternity break. Sonam gave birth to Vayu in August 2022. Sonam has signed two new projects as well.

Eastern Eye

