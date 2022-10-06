Website Logo
  • Thursday, October 06, 2022
Who was Varun Manish Chheda, the student who was allegedly killed in Purdue University?

According to the Police Chief, the suspect has not been booked yet.

Varun Manish Chheda (Image: ANI)

By: Melvin Samuel

A twenty-year-old Purdue University student was allegedly killed by his roommate overnight with “multiple sharp force traumatic injuries” at a residence hall on the Indiana campus in the United States.

The death of the student has left a number of questions unanswered behind as the preliminary autopsy results say that the manner of death was a homicide, while a section of the people called it a murder. Varun Manish Chheda was killed on Wednesday allegedly by his 22-year-old roommate who is in under police custody for investigation.

Chheda was a 2020 graduate of Park Tudor, as per the Fox59, a tv station.

Meanwhile, one of his closest friends remembering Chheda said that he will be remembered as a kind, intelligent and passionate person, as per the tv station. A vigil was also scheduled for him.

Chheda’s roommate, a 22-year-old Ji Min “Jimmy” Sha, from Korea is now in police custody and is the prime suspect in the case. Sha is a junior cybersecurity major and international student from Korea.

At 12:45 am on Wednesday Sha called 911 to alert police about the death, Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete said during a news conference Wednesday morning, reported NBC. However, no further details of the call and how the victim died in his room on the first floor of McCutcheon Hall were disclosed. The police is treating the death as a homicide case.

The chief and the Tippecanoe County Coroner Office identified the deceased as Varun Manish Chheda, a 20-year-old senior from Indianapolis who was studying data science.
An autopsy is scheduled for later in the day. Purdue University Police Chief Wiete said that the suspect has been taken into custody and transported to the police station for further investigation.

According to the Police Chief, the suspect has not been booked yet. She said that at the time of the 911 call, only Chheda and Sha were in the room at the time. “I believe this was unprovoked and senseless,” she said, noting neither roommate was asleep when Purdue President Mitch Daniels called the news “as tragic an event as we can imagine happening on our campus and our hearts and thoughts go out to all of those affected by this terrible event.”

According to its website, Purdue has about 50,000 undergraduate and graduate students enrolled for the fall semester incident that happened, media reports said.

(ANI)

