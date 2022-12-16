Who Are the Three Best and Famous Indian Cricket Players of All Time?

By: Admin Super

In the year 1721, India became the origin of cricket. Players from the towns of Calcutta and Madras in India competed in what is considered to be the first-ever match, which took place in 1864. India’s national cricket team is now the most successful in the world, having won two Champion Trophies and two World Cups awarded by the International Cricket Council (ICC). You may not know this already, but it is speculated that India will play host to the 13th iteration of the Cricket World Cup in November of 2023.

Rahul David

The head coach of the Indian National Team is Rahul David, who is also known as The Wall, and he is in charge of player development. His birth took place in the year 1973 in the city of Indore, which is now the most populous in the state of Madhya Pradesh. He is revered as one of the game’s all-time great batters because to his extraordinary batting abilities.

David captained the men’s under-19 side that won the Cricket World Cup in 2018 for their age group. Because of his significant contributions to cricket, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2013. As of the year 2022, Rahul is the player with the fourth-highest run total in Test Cricket.

Virat Kohli

Right-handed batting specialist Virat Kohli is a member of the Royal Challengers Bangalore club that competes in the Indian Premier League. He led the India team as captain for nine years, from 2013 to 2022, and he is considered one of the most successful Indian Test captains , having won 40 out of a total of 68 matches.

2011 was the year that saw Kohli’s debut in the test arena. After another year had passed, he ascended to the top of the batting rankings for ICC One-Day Internationals (ODI). In 2021, he surpassed the previous record held by Sachin Tendulkar to become the player with the quickest accumulation of 23,000 runs in international competition.

Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag is widely considered to be one of the most dangerous batsmen in the history of the game. Before hanging up his cricket bat for good, the athlete competed for India for a total of four years. Because of his exceptional exploits, cricket organisations bestowed upon him a number of honours and worldwide acclaim.

Because of the way that Sehwag batted in the beginning of his career, there was a lot of expectation for the player, and he did not disappoint in the slightest.

The title of Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World was awarded to him, making him the first Indian ever to get it. He holds the record for the most runs scored in a test match for India and is one of only two players to ever score 200 in an ODI match.