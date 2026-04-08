Asian doctor duo to open White Tiger serving Indian regional flavours in Liverpool

Highlights

Two Merseyside doctors behind White Tiger after 20 years in Liverpool.

Menu created with two internationally renowned Indian chefs.

Restaurant set on iconic Kings Dock in Liverpool.

Two Merseyside-based doctors are set to open a new Indian restaurant in Liverpool, aiming to bring a fresh and authentic take on Indian cuisine to the city.

White Tiger, founded by Meenal Abhyankar and Dhanya Kalathil, both 47, sits on the iconic Kings Dock. The pair met at the school gates when their children became friends and bonded over a shared love of authentic Indian food.

Despite spending over 20 years working as doctors in the Liverpool City Region, the two felt the city lacked a restaurant that truly captured the depth and variety of Indian cooking.

Abhyankar told Hospitality and Catering News "We always felt there was something missing when it came to Indian food.

We wanted to create a space that truly reflects the variety, depth and elegance of the dishes we grew up with."

Menu meets heritage

At the heart of White Tiger is a menu developed with two award-winning Indian chefs, Shipra Khanna and Anahita Dhondy. Both chefs bring international recognition and a deep understanding of Indian culinary traditions to the table.

The menu draws from regional Indian dishes, modern interpretations and influences from Hakka street food and global flavours.

Every dish has been carefully developed to balance flavour , texture and storytelling , offering guests something both familiar and unexpected with each visit.

Kalathil said: "We didn't want to create just another Indian restaurant but an offering that feels thoughtful, expressive and true to its roots, while still being welcoming to everyone."

The restaurant's interiors, music and service are designed to create an immersive dining experience.

The name White Tiger reflects the founders' vision of something rare, distinctive and powerful, symbolising both the concept and their own journey as women balancing medicine with entrepreneurship.

"Liverpool is such a vibrant city and we felt it was the perfect place to bring this concept to life," Kalathil added.

Working with Khanna and Anahita , Abhyankar noted ,'has allowed us to bring that vision to life in a way that feels authentic ,exciting and completely different ".