White House dinner for Modi: Marinated millet, stuffed mushrooms and risotto on menu

First Lady Jill Biden had enlisted the expertise of Chef Nina Curtis, known for her specialisation in plant-based cuisine, to curate an exquisite vegetarian menu

A dish is pictured as U.S. first lady Jill Biden hosts a media preview in advance of Thursday’s State Dinner as part of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official visit to the United States, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 21, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

MARINATED millet, corn kernel salad, and stuffed mushrooms are on the menu for 400 guests invited to the state dinner being hosted for visiting Indian prime minister Narendra Modi at the White House’s South Lawn later this evening (22).

This year is being celebrated as the International Year of Millets following a proposal by the Government of India and which was endorsed by members of FAO (Food and Agriculture Organisation) governing bodies, as well as by the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

Unveiling the menu yesterday (21), first lady Jill Biden said she asked chef Nina Curtis – who specialises in plant-based cuisine – to work with the White House staff and create a vegetarian menu for Modi, who is a vegetarian.

Guests will have the option to add fish to their main course as well, she told reporters, during the media preview for the state dinner.

More than 400 guests are expected to attend the dinner at a specially decorated pavilion on the south lawn of the White House.

The first course will include marinated millet, grilled corn kernel salad, compressed watermelon and a tangy avocado sauce.

Stuffed portobello mushrooms and creamy saffron-infused risotto are included in the main course.

Guests could also opt for sumac-roasted sea bass, lemon-dill yoghurt sauce, crisped millet cakes and summer squashes, according to the menu.

For dessert, there’s rose and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake.

There are three wines on the list – Stone Tower Chardonnay “Kristi” 2021, Patel Red Blend 2019 and Domain Carneros Brut Rose.

The Patel red is from a Napa Valley winery owned by Raj Patel, who moved to to the US from Gujarat and is blend of Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon, retailing for $75 a bottle, according to reports in the Indian media.

California-based chef Curtis said, “It is truly a pleasure to be able to work with the first lady and help her to bring her culinary vision to life… we have curated a menu that really showcases the best in American cuisine and also then seasoned with Indian elements and flavours.

“We are also very excited that India is leading efforts to celebrate the International Year of the Millets. We have incorporated marinated millets into our menu and the Indian cuisine elements throughout the menu.”

(PTI)