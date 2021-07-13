When I started Hungama 2, I realised how difficult it is to do comedy, says Meezaan Jaffrey

Meezaan Jaffrey (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

After making his acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions’ Malaal (2019), newcomer Meezaan Jaffery is now looking forward to his next release Hungama 2, which is billed as a situational comedy, directed by filmmaker Priyadarshan.

Explaining how different it was working on an intense love story like Malaal and then an out-and-out comedy film like Hungama 2, the 26-year-old actor says that while his debut film required him to go through intense preparation, Priyadarshan did not want him to work on his role too much.

“I was taken aback but I was happy as I had no homework to do. When I started the film, I realised how difficult it is (to do comedy). You have to let go of yourself and that comes from experience. For Paresh Rawalji and all, it was a cakewalk because they have done seven to eight films with Priyan sir, but it was a different world for me. I slowly adjusted to this way of working. I had to free myself and loosen up as an actor and follow what Priyan sir said,” Jaffrey tells a newswire.

Revealing how he bagged Hungama 2, the actor says that a friend of his father, actor Javed Jaffrey, asked him to meet producer Ratan Jain for a film and the next day he was on board after his meeting.

“Back then, I only knew that it was a film by Priyan sir. Then I was given the narration and met Priyan sir, who liked my work. I asked him if I should do some preparation for the character and he said, ‘(just) listen to me’,” he adds.

The film is a situational comedy, said Jaffrey, adding, he relied completely on the script and followed the vision of his director. “In Priyan sir’s film, everyone is playing their parts, the comedy falls flat if you step out of character or the scene. For my character, Priyan sir told me he is an extremely restless guy so I cannot be standing still in any frame. He also told me I should not try to do comedy. Basically, the light-hearted moments are not created by the actors, it is created by the situation and dialogues, which comes from the script.”

Produced by Venus Worldwide Entertainment, Hungama 2 is set to premiere on July 23 on Disney+ Hotstar.