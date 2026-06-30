WhatsApp is ditching phone numbers for usernames, but there's a catch

Highlights

WhatsApp is introducing usernames, allowing people to connect without sharing their phone numbers.

The feature will roll out gradually to the platform's three billion users over the coming months.

Users can reserve a username through the app, but some features will require linking Meta accounts.

WhatsApp is preparing one of its biggest changes in years by letting users chat using unique usernames instead of exchanging phone numbers, a move aimed at giving people greater control over their privacy.

The feature will be introduced gradually to the messaging platform's three billion users over the coming months. From this week, some users can begin reserving a username, although using one will remain optional.

Once the rollout is complete, people will be able to start conversations by sharing their usernames rather than revealing their phone numbers.

Usernames can be up to 35 characters long and can be changed or removed at any time. WhatsApp said certain high-profile names, including those of public figures and celebrities, will be protected to prevent impersonation.

The company says the change is designed to give users more control over how they interact on the platform, particularly in situations where they may not want to disclose their personal phone number, such as group chats.

Alice Newton-Rex, WhatsApp's head of product, said the feature was developed after hearing from users who wanted another way to stay in touch without sharing their contact details.

Reserving a username

Users will be notified when the feature becomes available on their account and can reserve a username through the app's account or profile settings.

The option is not currently available on WhatsApp Web or Desktop.

Creators, businesses and organisations will be able to claim usernames that match their Instagram or Facebook accounts. Other users who want the same username across Meta platforms will need to link their accounts through Meta's Accounts Centre.

Privacy boost, but not without questions

WhatsApp describes usernames as a privacy feature because they allow people to communicate without exposing their phone numbers.

However, privacy experts say the update does not change how Meta handles user data outside encrypted chats.

Professor Carissa Véliz of the University of Oxford said that while the feature improves privacy in one area, WhatsApp still collects metadata, including general location and account information, to support advertising across Meta's services.

WhatsApp maintains that the contents of private messages remain protected by end-to-end encryption and are not used for advertising.

Scam concerns and safety measures

The introduction of usernames has also prompted questions about whether scammers could exploit the feature.

WhatsApp said it has multiple safeguards in place to detect and block abusive behaviour. It is also introducing optional username keys, short numerical codes that can be added to a username, allowing people to receive messages only from users who know both their username and key.

There will be no public directory of usernames, and a phone number will still be required to create a WhatsApp account, even after usernames become widely available.

While the update marks a significant shift in how people connect on the app, it stops short of removing phone numbers from WhatsApp altogether, with mobile numbers remaining the foundation of every account.