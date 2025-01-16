Whale watching in Iceland: A front-row seat to nature’s majesty with Elding

Iceland, a land of dramatic contrasts and natural splendour, is often referred to as the "Land of Fire and Ice." It boasts stunning landscapes, from glaciers and volcanoes to geothermal springs and fjords, and is home to an extraordinary array of wildlife. A visit to Iceland is incomplete without exploring its marine wonders, and Elding, a family-run company based in Reykjavík, offers some of the most immersive and memorable tours. Specialising in whale watching, northern lights cruises, cultural excursions, and unique combo adventures, Elding provides visitors with unparalleled opportunities to connect with Iceland's natural beauty and vibrant heritage. Here’s an in-depth look at the adventures you can embark on with Elding, and how to reach this extraordinary destination.

Whale Watching Adventures

Reykjavík Classic Whale Watching

Elding’s signature tour, the Reykjavík Classic Whale Watching, is a breathtaking journey through Faxaflói Bay. Guided by experienced naturalists, this 2- to 3.5-hour tour offers an incredible opportunity to spot humpback whales, minke whales, dolphins, and porpoises in their natural habitat. Running year-round, this experience is ideal for wildlife enthusiasts keen to delve into Iceland’s rich marine biodiversity.

Akureyri Classic Whale Watching

If your travels take you to North Iceland, the Akureyri Classic Whale Watching tour is a must-try. This 3-hour adventure takes you through the stunning Eyjafjörður fjord, where the abundant food supply attracts majestic humpback whales, offering an unforgettable spectacle for nature lovers.

Reykjavík Premium Whale Watching

For a more intimate and exclusive experience, the Premium Whale Watching tour accommodates just 12 guests per boat. Available from April to October, this small-group adventure ensures close encounters with marine life, guided by wildlife experts and a certified captain for a truly personalised journey.

Chasing the Northern Lights

Northern Lights Cruise from Reykjavík

Nothing rivals the ethereal beauty of the northern lights dancing across the Arctic sky. Elding’s 2-hour Northern Lights Cruise, available from September to April, offers a unique way to witness this natural wonder. The gentle sway of the sea and the expansive starry skies create a magical backdrop for this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Cultural and Historical Tours

Reykjavík Imagine Peace Tower Tour

Explore art and history with a visit to Viðey Island, home to Yoko Ono’s iconic Imagine Peace Tower. This 2-hour evening tour offers a tranquil retreat just minutes from Reykjavík, blending the island’s serene natural beauty with a timeless message of world peace.

Viðey Ferry

Whether you depart from Skarfabakki or the Old Harbour, the Viðey Ferry offers a quick and scenic route to this historic island. With its peaceful atmosphere and a unique combination of art, history, and natural splendour, Viðey is the perfect destination for a day trip.

Exciting Combo Tours

For travellers seeking to maximise their Icelandic adventure, Elding offers an array of combo tours:

Whale Watching & Northern Lights Cruise : A 5-hour journey that combines marine life exploration during the day with the magic of auroras at night.

: A 5-hour journey that combines marine life exploration during the day with the magic of auroras at night. Whales & Lava Show : Experience the wonders of marine life alongside a live volcanic lava display.

: Experience the wonders of marine life alongside a live volcanic lava display. Whales & The Reykjavík Food Walk: Dive into Icelandic culture by pairing whale watching with a guided tour of Reykjavík’s finest local cuisine.

Summer Highlights

Reykjavík Puffin Watching

During Iceland’s summer months, the charming Atlantic puffins make their appearance on the islands near Reykjavík. Elding offers both Classic and Premium Puffin Watching tours, each lasting about an hour, providing a rare chance to see these vibrant seabirds up close.

Reykjavík Sea Angling Gourmet

For fishing enthusiasts, the Sea Angling Gourmet tour is a 3-hour adventure in Faxaflói Bay. Learn expert fishing techniques from Elding’s friendly crew and enjoy the thrill of catching fish in pristine Icelandic waters.

Other Must-Try Activities

Beyond wildlife and natural phenomena, Elding offers unique experiences that delve into Icelandic culture and innovation:

The Reykjavík Food Walk : Discover Iceland’s dynamic culinary scene with passionate local guides.

: Discover Iceland’s dynamic culinary scene with passionate local guides. Lava Show Reykjavík : Witness red-hot lava flowing in a safe, educational setting—an experience exclusive to Iceland.

: Witness red-hot lava flowing in a safe, educational setting—an experience exclusive to Iceland. FlyOver Iceland : Use cutting-edge simulation technology to soar over Iceland’s dramatic landscapes.

: Use cutting-edge simulation technology to soar over Iceland’s dramatic landscapes. Aurora Reykjavík Exhibition : Explore the science, history, and folklore of the northern lights at this interactive centre.

: Explore the science, history, and folklore of the northern lights at this interactive centre. Perlan – Wonders of Iceland: Discover Iceland’s glaciers, volcanoes, and more through captivating exhibits and a planetarium.





How to Reach Iceland and Elding Tours

By Air

Most international visitors arrive via Keflavík International Airport, approximately 50 kilometres from Reykjavík. From there, you can reach the city by shuttle bus, taxi, or car rental.

By Sea

For a unique travel experience, consider arriving by ferry. The Smyril Line operates services between Denmark, the Faroe Islands, and Seyðisfjörður in eastern Iceland, from where you can drive or take a bus to Reykjavík.

Within Reykjavík

Elding’s tours typically depart from the Old Harbour in downtown Reykjavík, a central location that is easily accessible by public buses, taxis, or on foot.

Whether you’re marvelling at humpback whales, chasing the northern lights, or savouring Icelandic cuisine, Elding offers unforgettable experiences that capture the essence of this remarkable country. With thoughtfully curated tours for all interests, Elding promises memories that last a lifetime. So, bundle up in your warmest attire, grab your camera, and let Elding guide you through Iceland’s wonders—a journey you’ll never forget.