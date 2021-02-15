West Indies sweep Bangladesh Test series 2-0

Rahkeem Cornwall took centre stage as spinners picked up all 10 wickets in the West Indies’s 17-run victory over Bangladesh in the second and final Test on Sunday to complete a series whitewash.







Cornwall took 4-105 while Kraigg Brathwaite (3-25) and Jomel Warrican (3-47) grabbed the remaining wickets as Bangladesh were bowled out for 213 on the fourth day.

Mehidy Hasan hit two sixes and three fours late in the day to add drama after the hosts lost their ninth wicket but the West Indies kept their cool to deny them a come-from-behind win.

The tourists, missing most of their top stars who feared travelling during the coronavirus pandemic, jumped with joy after Cornwall took a catch at slip off Warrican to dismiss Mehidy for 31 and end the innings.







Set a target of 231 runs, opener Tamim Iqbal hit a quickfire 50 and put on 59 with Soumya Sarkar (13).

Brathwaite removed both openers before Cornwall and Warrican put the West Indies in control.

“I would say this is a team effort. The one-day team didn’t do well. But we had some plans and came on top,” said Brathwaite.







The West Indies had lost the ODI series 3-0.

“Coming over here with all the protocols in place, it is huge,” he added.

“Very thankful for this opportunity. I’m very proud of the boys. It means everything back home.”







Brathwaite broke through off his first delivery as Soumya departed with an edge ricocheting off the gloves of wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva before flying to Cornwall at slip.

Tamim raced to a fifty off 43 balls — including nine fours — before giving Shayne Moseley a catch at short cover.

Warrican claimed Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque (26) and Mushfiqur Rahim (14), while Cornwall got rid of Mohammad Mithun (10) and Liton Das (22).

“When you lose, it is always disappointing,” said Mominul.

“When Tamim was batting, we thought we will easily win it. But we lost wickets in the middle period and then Mehidy tried hard but fell short.”

The West Indies smelled a win once Cornwall dismissed Taijul for nine.

Mehidy and Nayeem Hasan defiantly put on 25 for the ninth wicket, reviving home hopes.

But Brathwaite removed Nayeem (14) in the final over of scheduled play, forcing an extension.

Taijul earlier finished on 4-36 while Nayeem took 3-34 as Bangladesh bowled out the West Indies for 117 in their second innings.

Bangladesh took seven wickets for 76 runs in little over a session on the fourth day after the tourists resumed on 41-3.

Cornwall won the man of the match award for his nine wickets while Nkrumah Bonner was named player of the series.

The West Indies won the first Test by three wickets.





