Welsh first minister attends India Independence Day event

(L-R) Royal Navy Vice Admiral Jerry Kyd, Indian High Commissioner to UK Gaitri Issar Kumar, Royal Navy Hon Captain Raj Aggarwal and Indian Commodore Anil Jaggi on board the INS Tabar in Cardiff on Sunday (15).

By: Shubham Ghosh

INDIAN Honorary Consul to Wales Raj Aggarwal on Sunday (15) hosted an event at Cardiff Castle on the occasion of the country’s 75th Independence Day and it was attended by a number of dignitaries, including Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford, Lord Mayor of Cardiff Rod McKerlich, Counsel General Mick Antoniw besides assembly members from across parties and senior officers from the armed forces and police and community leaders.

Covid protocols were observed at the ceremony due to the ongoing pandemic and only guests who registered themselves were allowed to be present in person. The flag-hoisting ceremony was held around 11 am local time and the castle was floodlit with Indian colours and flags. Around a hundred guests were present to observe the 74th anniversary of India’s independence.

Celebrations onboard INS Tabar

Drakeford, Aggarwal and McKerlich delivered speeches on the occasion which also saw celebrations onboard INS Tabar, an Indian Navy frigate which was moored in Portsmouth Harbour. The celebrations onboard the vessel saw participation from Indian High Commissioner to UK Gaitri Issar Kumar, Indian navy officer Commodore Anil Jaggi, commanding officer of INS Tabar Captain Mahesh Mangipudi and fleet commander, Royal Navy, Vice Admiral Jeremy Kyd. Aggarwal, who attended the event after the ceremony in Cardiff, was seen wearing his uniform as an honorary captain of the Royal Navy.

“I was delighted to have the opportunity to join representatives of the Indian community in Wales and civic leaders in celebrating Indian Independence Day. The community has always made a significant contribution to life in Wales and, during the pandemic, has shown a great example by pulling together to support those most in need,” Drakeford said.

“Indian Independence Day is celebrated all over the world with lots of love and pride, and we are glad that year we can celebrate it with friends and colleagues again. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the community leaders for their massive contribution during this difficult Covid period and in particular the Ty Krishna Centre (ISKCON Wales) in Cardiff, who have served over 100,000 meals to the elderly, vulnerable and needy throughout this Covid pandemic, this has been an amazing achievement,” Aggarwal said.